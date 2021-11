To continue reading this article and others for free, please sign up for our newsletter. Irene Fernando has spent years thinking about the Blue Line light rail extension. It was the reason she attended her first neighborhood meeting in Harrison, on Minnneapolis’ North Side, several years ago. Fernando still lives in Harrison today, and represents her neighborhood, north and northeast Minneapolis, and a portion of the northwest suburbs on the Hennepin County Board. But more than a decade later, no tracks have been laid for the long-planned project to extend Minnesota’s first light rail line from downtown Minneapolis to Brooklyn Park.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO