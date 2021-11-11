Perry scores 18 to lift UCF past Robert Morris 69-59

Just one night after the women's basketball team picked up a win to begin their season, the men doubled down and did the same. The UCF Knights came out on top against the Robert Morris Colonials 69-59 on opening night. In the first half, the Knights raced out to a...
An efficient night offensively helped No. 10 Kentucky (1-1) cruise past Robert Morris (0-2) 100-60 for their first victory of the season in the Wildcats’ home opener at Rupp Arena. Six different Wildcats reached double-figures in scoring against the Colonials, headlined by 19 points from Kellan Grady. Kentucky shot 57...
Ben Vander Plas anchored his left foot and whirled around to face the basket. He jumped into the air and let the ball in his hands fly. The redshirt senior never took his eyes off the ball as he slowly jogged backward. He maintained eye contact as the ball hit the inside of the rim and sank into the net while the crowd of 6,180 people erupted inside The Convo.
In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
The Alabama football program is dealing with a tragedy following the passing of former offensive lineman Grant Hill over the weekend. Hill was just 26 years old. A Huntsville, Ala. native, he was a four-star recruit in the class of 2013 as well as a standout track and field performer.
Nigel Brannon was one of the highest recruits in Memphis football history. He was a star football player that would transfer to Austin Peay State to finish out his football career. Well, this week Brannon was shot and killed. According to reports, Brannon was shot and killed at an apartment...
The Georgia Bulldogs, who were on a bye this week, held on to the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday. Georgia (7-0) is a unanimous No. 1 (63 first-place votes) for the third straight week and faces Florida this Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla. Cincinnati...
College Gameday is headed to the biggest game of Week 12 in the college football season but the destination was still the wrong choice. If you are looking at it in a vacuum, it would seem like Ohio State and Michigan State was a fairly easy decision for the College Gameday crew.
Monday, it was announced that after eight seasons, Broderick Fobbs would no longer be the leading voice in the Tigers’ football locker room. GSU announced current Linebackers and Special Teams Coordinator, Terrence Graves, will serve as interim football coach, when the team faces Southern in this month’s Bayou Classic. Entering this week, the Tigers are […]
Since arriving in Tuscaloosa, Jameson Williams has emerged as Alabama’s top receiving threat. The Ohio State-transfer is a Biletnikoff Award finalist with the Crimson Tide. And that seems to rub Buckeyes fans the wrong way. According to the junior receiver, fans in Columbus, Ohio “disowned” him. “Ohio State fans be...
CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina football team will host its final home game of the 2021 season on Saturday, Nov. 13, as the Chanticleers (8-2, 4-2 Sun Belt) will welcome the Texas State Bobcats (3-7, 2-4 Sun Belt) to Brooks Stadium for Military Appreciation Day. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The […]
VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Jones posted 17 points as Cornell topped Binghamton 76-69 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams. Chris Manon had 17 points and seven rebounds for Cornell. Sarju Patel added 10 points.
The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
The UCF Knights opened their regular season with a 69-59 victory over Robert Morris University at a home game Wednesday night. The Knights were in control the whole way through with highlight dunks and flashy passes, cruise to a comfortable win in their home-opener. NSM Today reporter Tomás Diniz Santos covered the game as a photographer and captured some highlights from the game.
