Human Trafficking Bust: 67 Migrants Found In Box Truck In West Texas

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 7 days ago
ALPINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – More than 60 migrants were found in a box truck stopped on a highway in the remote Big Bend region of West Texas, federal officials said Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Driver Javier Duarte, 22, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, was arrested on counts of transporting migrants illegally and helping convicted felons re-enter the country illegally, according to a statement issued by the West Texas U.S. attorney.

Border Patrol agents discovered 67 migrants in the box truck during an inspection at a Texas 118 checkpoint 12 miles south of Alpine, or about 200 miles southeast of El Paso, on Tuesday.

Four migrants were children aged 8 to 13, and three others had aggravated felony convictions for rape, drug possession and crimes involving moral turpitude, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

It was unclear Wednesday if Duarte had an attorney.

If convicted on both counts, he could be sentenced to up to 10 years in federal prison.

Comments / 36

BigPod
6d ago

It’s so frustrating that our tax dollars are wasted catching illegal immigrants, shipping them back, only to have them try again, and endless cycle of wasted tax dollars

Navyvet JimboRod
7d ago

Call Biden to give you a get out of jail free card after all he's responsible for all the influx at the borders. LOL 😂😆

Ashli Budaus
6d ago

this is being done purposefully. they are not sending these felons back. they are releasing them all over our countrythis is what tyranny looks like

