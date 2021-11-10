ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee ‘Will Hang In A Lot Longer Than Expected’ Against Georgia: CBS Sports’ Brian Jones Previews Matchups

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TAKTe_0ct6qp9I00

(CBS DFW) — Just a few games remain in college football’s regular season. And CBS and CBS Sports Network have another Saturday worth of action on tap. Still undefeated, top-ranked Georgia controls its destiny in the SEC East and faces high-flying Tennessee on the road. San Diego State and Nevada battle for control of the Mountain West. And Air Force and Colorado both look to end losing streaks. CBS’s Norm Elrod talked to CBS Sports’ Brian Jones about the matchups.

#1 Georgia @ Tennessee, Saturday, November 13, 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS

No opposing offense has scored more than 13 points on this Georgia defense. Can Tennessee be the first?

“I actually think they can. A lot of things are pointing in their favor. And one is they like to play fast. They score in something like a minute and 29 seconds. They don’t have a huge chunk of time of possession, because they don’t need it. But they score pretty quickly, and if you go back to last week’s game versus Kentucky, they caught in Kentucky off guard. They weren’t set on the defensive side of the ball, and Tennessee was able to exploit that. And I look for them to attempt to do the same to Georgia, as they’ve been doing all season long. So I think they’re going to score more than 13 points, especially if they can catch them off guard, as they as they did last weekend. They have some playmakers. Velus Jones has been really outstanding here of late, and he’s also a kick returner for them. The running backs, they run hard. They are small, very tough, physical backs and the type of backs you need to employ when playing in the SEC.”

Georgia hasn’t had a close game since its opener against Clemson. Even with their high-powered offense, will Tennessee challenge them?

“This is considered a rivalry game for both of these teams. And Tennessee is at home and coming off a big win versus Kentucky on the road. And the manner in which they played against Alabama, I thought that ball game — and I know this is a long-winded way of answering your question — but I thought they just didn’t have the depth to hang with a team the caliber of Alabama. That may come into play in this one as well. Their defense that night versus Kentucky, that’s a heck of a lot of time to be on the field. And they still got to W. I don’t think it’s going to be close. I’m going to say no. But I think they will hang in a lot longer than expected.”

Nevada @ San Diego State, Saturday, November 13, 10:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

San Diego State and Nevada are one-two in the Mountain West West. Both teams sit just outside the top 25 and are coming off of wins. How do you see this one playing out?

“Nevada, they hang your hat on chucking the ball, and they can chuck it with the with the best. So you have to stop Carson Strong, and apply some pressure to him. Whereas San Diego State, they want to pound you with the rock. They do a pretty good job of doing that. And so it’s going to be a tale of two different styles. And I would go with the running style, because if San Diego State can keep Carson Strong and that offense on the sidelines and be in their run game and eat up the clock, they have a good chance of winning. So I’m going to lean the San Diego State way and say they get to victory over Nevada. This was a fabulous game a season ago, which San Diego State won. I think they can win it again.”

Air Force @ Colorado State, Saturday, November 13, 7:00 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

Air Force has dropped two in a row. Colorado State has lost three in a row. Which of these teams will turn it around this week?

“I’m going to go with Air Force. Close but great game against Army that we had on CBS last weekend. And I think they get that running game going. These service academies, when they play each other, you don’t see the big numbers. They do what they do best, which is run the rock. And they both shut down each other’s running game last week. And I think Haaziq Daniels and Brad Roberts will get rolling again with their running game. That’s who they actually lean on is Roberts. He’s one of the tops in the Mountain West. And Haaziq Daniels did show the ability to pass the ball, made some big plays late in that ballgame to get them in overtime. Of course, they just came up short. So I’m going to go with Air Force. I think they get their triple-option rolling again after running into one of their counterparts that knows how to stop that type of attack.”

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

WATCH: Nick Saban goes gaga over surprise guest during press conference

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a surprise guest via Zoom at his press conference on Wednesday. Because his wife was not yet home, The Athletic’s Aaron Suttles had to hop on a call with his son. After Suttles asked a question about linebacker Henry To’o To’o’s progression since transferring from Tennessee, Saban responded with an inquiry of his own.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Rumored To Be ‘Top Candidate’ For Notable Job

There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options. Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
New York Post

How Mac Jones, Sophie Scott celebrated Patriots’ big win

It’s a good town to celebrate a win. After the Patriots’ 27-24 win over the Chargers, rookie quarterback Mac Jones and his girlfriend, Sophie Scott, dined at the swanky Catch in Los Angeles. Scott shared some of the scenes on her Instagram stories, including a video of Jones smashing a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Jones
Person
Brad Roberts
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum ranks top 5 Heisman Trophy candidates

Paul Finebaum knows the Heisman Trophy is, more often than not, a quarterback’s award to win. It takes a Herculean effort, like Alabama WR DeVonta Smith in 2020, to take the prestigious trophy away from a quarterback in today’s college football. On Sunday morning’s edition of “SportsCenter” on ESPN, Finebaum...
COLLEGE SPORTS
fox40jackson.com

Coach confirms Spencer Rattler will be leaving Oklahoma

Caleb Williams’ tornadic-like run through Oklahoma has one-time Sooner savior, Spencer Rattler, twisting his way out of Norman. In a widely expected move, the sophomore quarterback, who has gone from Heisman hopeful to backup, plans to leave the Sooner program sooner rather than later. His personal coach confirmed the decision, calling it a “no-brainer.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#American Football#Cbs Sports Network#Air Force#Sec#Clemson
tdalabamamag.com

Pro Football Hall of Fame QB gives Nick Saban, Alabama big recruiting tool

The quarterback position was one people thought Nick Saban could not transition from Alabama to the NFL. Has the Crimson Tide become “Quarterback U?” One Pro Football Hall of Famer believes so. Joe Montana won a national championship as the quarterback of Notre Dame in 1977. He had an illustrious...
NFL
On3.com

Adam Anderson's attorney requests for Georgia to reinstate linebacker

Adam Anderson and his attorney met with Georgia’s Equal Opportunity Office Friday morning. Now, Anderson’s lawyer is asking for the Georgia linebacker’s reinstatement from his suspension. Anderson is under investigation for a rape allegation and is currently suspended from all football activities. He and his attorney met with the UGA...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Army
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
86K+
Followers
16K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy