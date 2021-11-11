Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson could return next month

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson last suited up during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals when he suffered a torn ACL . However, there could now be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Currently rehabbing the torn Achilles’ he suffered ahead of the 2020-21 season , Thompson looks his normal self during practice. He’s also potentially slated to return to action for Golden State as early as Dec. 20 against the Sacramento Kings.

“I’m told if he (Thompson) continues on his current course right now in rehab, that a target date for his return will be set probably within the next couple weeks,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported . “And there’s optimism it could be as soon as December 20, December 23. The Warriors have home games before Christmas, and so the plan for Klay Thompson is to continue to ramp up.”

Golden State Warriors could be scary with Klay Thompson returning

This has to be music to the ears of the Warriors and their brass. Even without Thompson in the mix, Golden State stands at a league-best 9-1 on the season . The team is outscoring its opponents by an average of 13.7 points per game and ranks first in the NBA in scoring (115.2 points).

Getting Thompson back in the mix to team up with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and rising star Jordan Poole would create all sorts of nightmare matchups on both ends of the court.

Thompson, 31, has earned five All-Star appearances and won three NBA titles since the Warriors made him a first-round pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. For his career, he’s averaging 19.5 points on 42% shooting from three-point range.

