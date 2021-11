CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A Russian weapons test created more than 1,500 pieces of space junk now threatening the seven astronauts aboard the International Space Station, according to U.S. officials who called the strike reckless and irresponsible. The State Department confirmed Monday that the debris was from an old Russian satellite destroyed by the […]

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO