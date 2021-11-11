Brockhampton's Merlyn Wood Branches Out With New Song 'S.Y.K.'

More often than not, the sophomore album represents an inevitable decline from a promising debut. Not so with Snail Mail’s Valentine. It’s the rare second outing that makes that promising debut sound almost flat by comparison, which is saying something considering Lush is sensational — one of the best albums of the 2010s. Lindsey Jordan has nailed the sometimes baffling follow-up to a prodigious debut. Revisiting Lush, I miss all the new textures and tricks that are now in the Snail Mail arsenal. By closing the door on the impassioned, intricate guitar wanderings of her debut, she’s opened onto a world that’s more vivid and precise and still, of course, passionate. She exhibits immaculate restraint throughout Valentine — the highs are high, and the lows sound oh so grand.

