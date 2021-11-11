ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Brockhampton's Merlyn Wood Branches Out With New Song 'S.Y.K.'

By Althea Legaspi
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrockhampton’s Merlyn Wood has dropped the video for new solo single “S.Y.K.” He’s the latest member from the group to step out from the band with solo material following founding member Kevin Abstract since their Saturation trilogy in 2017. In the “S.Y.K.”...

Listen to Summer Walker and SZA’s New Song “No Love”

Summer Walker has released her second album, Still Over It (via LVRN/Interscope). The record includes Walker’s recent single “Ex for a Reason” (featuring City Girls’ JT), as well as a new collaboration with SZA called “No Love,” produced by ForTheNight and Sonni. Hear it below. Still Over It is Walker’s...
Merlyn Wood & CONNIE, 'S.Y.K.'

When you speak of Brockhampton these days, it usually comes with an "Oh, man, remember when..." thinking back to their apex, as GOLF-wearing Gen Zers everywhere folded into the mania. Despite the hip-hop group still releasing music, they have begun to pursue outside avenues of expression, with each member having an archetype to draw on.
23 New Songs Out Today

TNGHT - "TUMS" Hudson Mohawke and Lunice are back with the first new TNGHT single in 2019, and Lunice's description sets the stage perfectly: "TUMS was made from that collective feeling of “omg maybe there actually ARE going to be parties again'. That feeling seemed to inspire the first principles of the TNGHT project: Keep it really fun. Dumb. Hard-hitting. Don’t overwork it."
Dashboard Confessional Declare 'Here's To Moving On' With New Song

Dashboard Confessional have premiered their new single, "Here's To Moving On." The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, "All The Truth That I Can Tell". Frontman Chris Carrabba had this to say about the new track, "I think in this song I find myself understanding what brought me to the mat and what it takes to get up off the mat.
LoCash Release New Song “Beach Boys” On New EP Woods and Water

We are excited about the new EP called “Woods and Water” from our friends Chris and Preston from LoCash. They boys are channeling their backwoods upbringing in this new EP that is out today. There are 5 songs on this EP called “Woods and Water” and check out the first...
Watch Jenny Hval’s Video for New Song “Jupiter”

Jenny Hval has shared a new song called “Jupiter,” her first single for 4AD. It arrives with a video by Zia Anger, who directed Hval’s visual for “Accident.” Check it out below, along with a string of tour dates for next spring. Hval shared a statement about “Jupiter”:. When I...
Mariah And Khalid’s New Xmas Song – Not Really An Instant Classic

I love me a classic Christmas song. From the late 1940s to the mid-90s, there have been a lot of Christmas music made that we expect to hear every holiday season. Bing Crosby's White Christmas, Brenda Lee's Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree, Gene Autry's Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and of course, Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You - they all are songs that we absolutely have to hear a million times throughout the season but can you ever really top a Christmas classic?
Adele’s New Song ‘Hold On’ Previewed in New Amazon Holiday Commercial

Adele‘s long-awaited fourth album, ’30,’ finally arrives next week. The set’s lead single ‘Easy On Me’ has already dominated the charts and bulldozed records. Now, the masses can finally taste the other material present on the hotly anticipated LP. For, ‘Hold On’ – which was confirmed as a song on...
Avril Lavigne's new song "Bite Me" due out November 10

Avril Lavigne wasn't kidding earlier this week when she asked if she should drop her new single "next week" -- that's exactly what she's doing. The new track, "Bite Me," arrives November 10. Avril announced it with a photo of herself wearing massive black boots, a blue plaid skirt and a studded bustier, sitting next to a heart-shaped cake inscribed with the song's title.
Listen to Swaeetie’s New Song ‘Get it Girl’

Saweetie has released a brand new song called ‘Get It Girl’. The new girl anthem is lifted from season 5 of Issa Rae’s hit HBO show Insecure which premiered on October 24. The show always has some throwback jams but likes to release a new song here and there from a current artist in promotion. Listen to Saweetie’s latest offering below.
Hear Slipknot's First New Song in 2 Years "The Chapeltown Rag"

It's here. Slipknot have released an unhinged new song called "The Chapeltown Rag" that marks their first piece of new material since their 2019 album, We Are Not Your Kind. Yesterday (November 4th), the band announced the song via an interview with Knotfest.com in which Corey Taylor explained the meaning behind its lyrics and described how he approached it from a musical standpoint. Crank "The Chapeltown Rag" above via YouTube, and you read on to learn more.
Entertainment
Music
Instagram
Watch Silk Sonic’s Video for New Song “Smokin Out the Window”

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have shared another new song from their forthcoming Silk Sonic debut An Evening with Silk Sonic. “Smokin Out the Window” arrives with a retro music video, directed by Mars and John Esparza. Check it out below. Mars and .Paak announced their Silk Sonic collaboration in...
Fans React to Korn’s New Song ‘Start the Healing’

Korn's new song "Start the Healing" is out now after the band ramped up excitement earlier this week by teasing that new music was coming. The announcement of their new album, Requiem, came in tandem with the release of the new single and fans have begun to react to the first original Korn song since the group dropped The Nothing in 2019.
M.I.A. Reveals New Song 'Babylon' That's Up for NFT Auction

M.I.A. has released a new song called “Babylon” that was offered up for auction as an NFT Friday. The rapper will release the single alongside an extended version of her 2010 mixtape Vicki Leekx through a Foundation NFT auction in support the Courage Foundation. Winning bidders will receive mastered audio...
Post Malone & The Weeknd's New Song Sounds Like A #1 Hit

It's instantly become clear which song will dominate the radio for the remainder of the year, and likely well into next. Post Malone's manager has officially unveiled the rapper's next single, and fans are already predicting that the record will be a sure-shot for #1 on the charts-- and a large reason why is because it's a collaboration with The Weeknd.
AQUILUS Remains Orchestral, Terrifying On New Song "Lucille's Gate"

Aquilus is back with yet another peek into the hell dimension with their new song "Lucille's Gate." How Aquilus mastermind Horace Rosenqvist conjures these sounds into something this horrifying will always be beyond me, but still – grateful the dude is this good at it. "This track showcases some of...
Check Out RAMMSTEIN's TILL LINDEMANN On French Singer ZAZ's New Song

French singer Zaz is now streaming her new single "Le jardin des larmes" featuring the baritone voice of Rammstein vocalist Till Lindemann. The single is off Zaz's new album Isa, which you can check out here. As for new Rammstein, all we know is that it exists and French Astronaut...
The Story Behind Every Song On Snail Mail’s New Album Valentine

More often than not, the sophomore album represents an inevitable decline from a promising debut. Not so with Snail Mail’s Valentine. It’s the rare second outing that makes that promising debut sound almost flat by comparison, which is saying something considering Lush is sensational — one of the best albums of the 2010s. Lindsey Jordan has nailed the sometimes baffling follow-up to a prodigious debut. Revisiting Lush, I miss all the new textures and tricks that are now in the Snail Mail arsenal. By closing the door on the impassioned, intricate guitar wanderings of her debut, she’s opened onto a world that’s more vivid and precise and still, of course, passionate. She exhibits immaculate restraint throughout Valentine — the highs are high, and the lows sound oh so grand.
Hear Green Day’s New Song ‘Holy Toledo!’

Green Day is ready to party on new single “Holy Toledo!”. The song is an upbeat romp that’s impossible to not fall in love with. Reminiscent of Foxboro Hot Tubs, especially with the “Mother Mary” inspired riff, it’s another all out, get your ass on the floor good time track from Green Day.
