‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies’ Episode 14 With Marie

We are a couple of days away now from Yellowstone season 4 episode 3 and, finally, we have details on a few different things. Take, for example, confirmation on the title: “All I See Is You.” That still sounds romantic, though we’re not altogether sure how much romance will be present here. After all, remember that revenge is really the name of the game for John Dutton and everyone else at the ranch. Sure, they all managed to survive the attack, but that wasn’t exactly the plan. They also still don’t know who is really responsible; presumably Thomas Rainwater will be telling them at some point, but that’s assuming that he’s right or isn’t intentionally sending them down the wrong road.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO