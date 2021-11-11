ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies’ Episode 14 With Marie

By Johnny Bananas
The Ringer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny is joined by one of the queens of chaos, Marie Roda, to discuss a dramatic and mysterious episode...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
cartermatt.com

Succession season 3 episode 5: Is the White House the Hail Mary?

Tomorrow night’s Succession season 3 episode 5 could be one of the most intense episodes yet, especially for Logan Roy. How can it not be when you consider some of the circumstances?. At the center of this particular installment is, of course, a simple question: Is there any way that...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Gogglebox viewers divided over Giles and Mary moment in latest episode

Gogglebox viewers were left divided over an interaction between Giles and Mary in the latest episode.The Channel 4 entertainment show returned on Friday (5 November), and the majority of social media discussion following the episode was directed the way of married couple Giles Wood and Mary Killen. Giles and Mary have become favourites since their debut in 2015, mainly thanks to their bickering, which is always meant in good jest.While many viewers often find the pair to be funny, some felt the bickering went too far in the latest episode.At one stage, Giles heard a noise off camera and...
TV SERIES
The Ringer

The Explosive New ‘Real Housewives’ Episode

Juliet is joined by Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry to discuss the dynamite new episode of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. They discuss the chaos, the drama (including the arrest), what production might have been doing, and what this might mean for the show. Host: Juliet Litman. Guest: Rachel...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spies#Amanda Devin Logan
cartermatt.com

The Challenge season 37 episode 16 preview: Friendships are tested…

Next week on The Challenge season 37 episode 16, we’re absolutely going to see the game intensify. We’re at the point now where the contestants can envision themselves in the final and because of that, things will get SO much more intense. Brace yourself for that, and also for a few new waves of drama at the same time.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS fans left confused after 'odd' occurrence during latest episode

NCIS viewers have been left scratching their heads after the latest episode of the naval drama when the scheduled programming was seemingly interrupted. During an ad break on Monday night's episode - which happened to be a rerun of an old episode - audiences found themselves suddenly thrown into the middle of a scene for spinoff show NCIS: Hawai'i. As a result, many were under the impression that there had been a last-minute schedule change or programming error.
TV SERIES
treknews.net

Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 3 “Starstruck” Preview: The crew of the USS Protostar faces their first challenge

Preview: Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 3 “Starstruck”. Following last week’s well-received two-part series premiere, Star Trek: Prodigy returns with the third episode of season one with “Starstruck,” streaming on Paramount+ beginning Thursday, November 4th. The episode, written by Chad Quandt and directed Alan Wan, will continue the introduction of Kate...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Chucky Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Little Little Lies

Chucky Season 1 Episode 5 threw it back to the movies by introducing two characters with a significant connection to the source material. Tiffany has always been fiercely devoted to Charles and Chucky, so she had to pop up at some point, and Jennifer Tilly continues to kill it in the role.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
IndieWire

‘Succession’ Review: Deciphering the Truth from Logan’s Lies in a Combative Episode 4

[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “Succession” Season 3, Episode 4, “Lion in the Meadow.”] Children’s books and “Succession” don’t typically go hand-in-hand — unless you’re a parent who likes to imagine Logan Roy’s voice whenever you’re reading “Go the Fuck to Sleep” — but Episode 4 makes an uncharacteristically direct reference to Margaret Mahy’s 1969 illustrated story, “A Lion in the Meadow.” In the fanciful tale, a young boy looks out his back window and tells his mother there’s a big, yellow lion roaming around outside. His mother doesn’t believe him, going so far as to tell her...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 7 photo: A challenge for Danny and Baez

Season 12 episode 7 is set for CBS this Friday and in this, you’re going to see Danny and Baez move away from one challenge into another. So what lies ahead over the course of “USA Today”? For Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez’s characters, it is trying to solve a case when a number of people in the community are not interested in having them around. These people are tight-knit and not altogether trusting of outsiders. They may think that they can administer justice on their own; or, they may have a history of being screwed over by law enforcement in the past. Neither of these things you can totally rule out as possibilities here.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 episode 3 spoilers: John seeks out allies…

We are a couple of days away now from Yellowstone season 4 episode 3 and, finally, we have details on a few different things. Take, for example, confirmation on the title: “All I See Is You.” That still sounds romantic, though we’re not altogether sure how much romance will be present here. After all, remember that revenge is really the name of the game for John Dutton and everyone else at the ranch. Sure, they all managed to survive the attack, but that wasn’t exactly the plan. They also still don’t know who is really responsible; presumably Thomas Rainwater will be telling them at some point, but that’s assuming that he’s right or isn’t intentionally sending them down the wrong road.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
seattlepi.com

'NCIS' Pays 'In Memoriam' Tribute to Longtime Staffer Harriet Margulies

“NCIS” paid memorial tribute to longtime staff member and audience liaison Harriet Margulies on Monday night, thanking her for 19 years of service to the show. Margulies Oct. 30 in Northridge, Calif., at age 94, according to CBS. More from Variety. As the audience liaison, she was the go-between Belisarius...
TV & VIDEOS
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
fox10phoenix.com

Emmy-winning actor Peter Scolari dies at 66

LOS ANGELES - Peter Scolari, who rose to fame alongside Tom Hanks in the offbeat sitcom "Bosom Buddies" and later appeared alongside Bob Newhart in "Newhart," died Friday after a two-year battle with cancer at age 66. His manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed his death to Deadline. Scolari won an...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy