CFDA Awards 2021: The Best Dressed Celebrities on the Red Carpet

By Janelle Okwodu
 7 days ago
The industry can fully celebrate its accomplishments the night of the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards. Dubbed the “Oscars of fashion,” the event acknowledges the artistic achievements of the designers, creative directors, and innovators who keep the...

