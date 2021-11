T.J. Osborne debated not taking his boyfriend to the CMA Awards. The 36-year-old musician - who came out as gay in February - shared a kiss with his partner Abi Ventura when The Brothers Osborne were announced as winners of Vocal Duo of the Year at Wednesday's (10.11.21) ceremony in Nashville, but he admitted he had been unsure whether to invite his partner along as he didn't want to "make anyone uncomfortable".

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO