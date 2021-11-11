ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

350-acre NC horse farm previously listed at $8M goes to auction

By Charlotte Business Journal
The farm is about half an hour south of Fayetteville and features an 11,000-square-foot home and several structures for horses.

CHARLOTTE — A world-renowned Arabian horse farm in Bladen County that was previously listed at $8 million is heading to auction Nov. 12.

The 350-acre Butler Farm at 440 Devin Drive in White Oak is about half an hour south of Fayetteville. The farm features an 11,000-square-foot red-brick Georgian home and several structures for horses on the property.

“The quality of the structures here are really built to last many, many years,” said Trayor Lesnock, founder and president of Platinum Luxury Auctions. “To reproduce the structures today — especially before we even consider the cost of things because of the supply chain disruption and labor shortage — the cost would be so intimidating. I believe someone is going to purchase a lot of value for a little price.”

Read more and check out additional photos here.

