Unvaccinated Geisinger employees sue to stop firing over COVID-19 testing

A group of 73 Geisinger employees who received religious exemptions to the health system’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate seek a federal injunction blocking their employer from requiring twice-weekly tests for the disease.

The employees claim in their class action court petition filed Monday that should they reject three PCR or antigen tests, that they’ll be fired on Nov. 16.

Testing began Tuesday, the lawsuit states.

Their attorney, Gregory Stapp, asks the U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania to grant an injunction no later than 5 p.m. Monday.

Stapp asks the court to block the testing requirement and declare it discriminatory, prevent the plaintiffs’ termination from employment and allow time to file a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Geisinger, through a company spokesperson, declined comment on the court filing. It’s represented by the Harrisburg law firm, Buchanan, Ingersoll & Rooney.

Chief U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann is presiding over the case. A telephone conference with attorneys in the case is set for 11 a.m. Nov. 15.

The health system requires COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees, with some receiving medical or religious exemptions. A Nov. 1 deadline passed with 24,000 employees who complied and 150 fired at that time for not adhering to the mandate, according to Geisinger.

The lawsuit targets 13 Geisinger entities that employ the claimants including Geisinger Clinic, Geisinger Medical Center and Geisinger Health Plan.

While some employees have 1 or 2 years experience, with one having just 2 months, many more have 15 years or more, including one with 38 years, according to the legal filing.

The lawsuit claims six counts including violations of the Nuremberg Code, federal law and the U.S. Constitution.

“Geisinger is enforcing this mandate regardless of sincerely held religious convictions for those employees,” the lawsuit states

According to the lawsuit, the employees claim Geisinger’s conditions for religious exemption violate freedom of religion, right to privacy and medical autonomy, discriminate on grounds of religion and equal protection, conspire against their civil rights and with the threat of dismissal, is retaliatory.

The Roe v. Wade decision by the U.S. Supreme Court protecting a woman’s right to abortion is cited among other case law, specifically with respect to medical choice.

The lawsuit says Geisinger provided no guidance on the conditions needed to receive a religious exemption. It states that since the company-approved test kits are approved under emergency only, that the plaintiffs have a legal right to reject their use.

It also challenges the performance and accuracy of the test kits and claims potentially harmful chemical agents like ethylene oxide create a cancer risk.

In making these claims, the lawsuit cites the test kits’ own legal disclaimers, a study on false positives and federal government guidance on the potential harms of the aforementioned chemical.

Also, the plaintiffs claim Geisinger discriminates by requiring unvaccinated employees exhaust their own paid leave in the event of a quarantine, which is automatically 14 days for them. Vaccinated employees get company-paid leave and don’t have to quarantine a full 14 days depending on certain conditions, the lawsuit states.

“Plaintiffs believe and therefore aver that the defendants are treating unvaccinated employees with a sincerely held religious belief that does not allow them to be injected with one of the three EUA approved only vaccines differently than vaccinated employees,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit states there is no “credible evidence to demonstrate asymptomatic spread” of COVID-19, citing a study by Chinese researchers and comments from both a World Health Organization disease expert and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.