The day to jump into one of mankind’s greatest conflicts is almost here, and fans are eager to pick up their copies of Call of Duty: Vanguard. So, when do they come out?. Call of Duty is returning to its WWII roots once more with Vanguard, and it’s shaping up to be a massive game. Featuring a complex campaign across all fronts, a frantic multiplayer mode, and Warzone’s chaos, Vanguard is possibly the biggest game yet. It’s beta was met with warm reception, and many look forward to the full release with high hopes.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO