Nearly two months after its release, NCT 127’s latest album is still going strong on the Billboard charts!. After debuting at No. 3 back in September, NCT 127’s third studio album “Sticker” is now spending its seventh consecutive week on Billboard’s famous Top 200 Albums chart (its weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States). For the week ending on November 13, “Sticker” successfully remained on the chart at No. 192.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO