#BorderCarnivalTriplePlatinum: ENHYPEN Becomes Third 4th Generation Group to Earn a Triple Platinum Certification on Gaon

By Mhaliya Scott
kpopstarz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENHYPEN's "BORDER: CARNIVAL" has been certified triple platinum on the Gaon Chart, making the boy group the third fourth-generation group in history to achieve this milestone. #BorderCarnivalTriplePlatinum: ENHYPEN Earns First-Ever Triple Platinum Certification on Gaon with 'BORDER: CARNIVAL'. On Nov. 11, Gaon released the new batch of albums that...

www.kpopstarz.com

