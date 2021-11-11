#BorderCarnivalTriplePlatinum: ENHYPEN Becomes Third 4th Generation Group to Earn a Triple Platinum Certification on Gaon
ENHYPEN's "BORDER: CARNIVAL" has been certified triple platinum on the Gaon Chart, making the boy group the third fourth-generation group in history to achieve this milestone. #BorderCarnivalTriplePlatinum: ENHYPEN Earns First-Ever Triple Platinum Certification on Gaon with 'BORDER: CARNIVAL'. On Nov. 11, Gaon released the new batch of albums that...www.kpopstarz.com
