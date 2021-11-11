ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Astros CF Jake Meyers undergoes shoulder surgery

By Sports Radio 610
 7 days ago

(SportsRadio 610) - Astros outfielder Jake Meyers underwent surgery to repair a labral tear in his left shoulder Wednesday and is not expected to return to game competition before Opening Day, the team announced.

Meyers, 25, originally injured his shoulder during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series against the White Sox in Chicago after crashing into the centerfield wall while trying to make a catch.

In the days following, Meyers underwent treatment and therapy on the shoulder in hopes of returning to action, but ultimately did not play again in the postseason. He ended up going 3-for-8 (.375) in the ALDS with two RBI.

In the regular season, Meyers, who began the season at Triple A Sugar Land, hit .260 in 49 games with six home runs and 28 RBI after being called up by the Astros on July 31.

The Astros spent 2021 trying to replace former World Series MVP George Springer in center. They started the season with Myles Straw, but he was traded for reliever Phil Maton ahead of the trade deadline, propelling Meyers and outfielder Chas McCormick to platoon in centerfield. Houston also called up Jose Siri from Triple A.

