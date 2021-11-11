ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas district court hears numerous challenges to abortion law Wednesday

By Monica Madden
KFOR
KFOR
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PFThv_0ct6hOVY00

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A state district judge in Austin heard hours of arguments from abortion providers challenging the Texas law banning most abortions and could be the first to rule on the law’s constitutionality.

The lawsuit is seeking to overturn Senate Bill 8 by deeming it unconstitutional. The law allows any private citizen to sue abortion providers or anyone who aids or abets in an abortion after cardiac activity is detected. It is now widely considered a six-week ban, because that is the earliest cardiac activity can be detected — a time when most women do not know they are pregnant.

Abortion groups are also hoping the suit will prevent Texas Right to Life, an anti-abortion group, from bringing civil lawsuits against them.

Attorneys for Texas Right to Life argued the organization is not the proper defendant for the lawsuit. John Seago, the group’s legislative director and a defendant in the lawsuit, said plaintiffs asking for an injunction against his group wouldn’t prevent other individuals from suing providers under the law.

“If today the judge gives them everything they asked for, they still are saying they won’t go back to business as usual,” Seago told Nexstar. “So that means that an injunction against us doesn’t actually solve any of their problems.”

Heather Hacker, an attorney representing Seago and Texas Right to Life, argued the same to Judge David Peeples.

“There are literally millions of other people who could sue them,” she said. “They will not change their behavior as a result of any relief this court grants, so it is basically useless.”

After the law was passed, Texas Right to Life created an online reporting website for people to report alleged incidents of violations of the law, so groups could file lawsuits against those parties.

“SB 8 creates a mercenary incentive to do what the government itself knows it cannot do. It deputizes literally millions of people to file lawsuits without any connection whatsoever to an underlying injury,” attorneys for abortion providers wrote in case briefings. “The result is a chilling of activity and speech related to abortions beyond the time when cardiac activity is detectable.”

The judge’s potential decision would not block the law altogether but could declare it unconstitutional. If he does, it would prevent Texas Right to Life from suing abortion providers if they violate SB 8, and it would affect how legal battles in other courts play out.

On Wednesday, Peeples did not say exactly when he will have a decision ready but expressed he plans to rule sooner rather than later.

“It just seems to be in the public interest that we decide this sooner rather than later,” he said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
khn.org

Texas Abortion Law Harms Survivors of Rape and Incest, Activists Say

The Safe Alliance in Austin, Texas, helps survivors of child abuse, sexual assault and domestic violence. Before Texas’ new abortion law took effect, the organization counseled a 12-year-old who had been repeatedly raped by her father. Piper Stege Nelson, chief public strategies officer for the Safe Alliance, said the girl’s...
TEXAS STATE
University of Dallas News

A layperson’s guide to the Supreme Court hearings on abortion

Since the beginning of September when the Texas Heartbeat Act took effect, abortion has been a prominent point of discussion and debate across the country. In addition to being the object of heated moral controversy, abortion has been the subjet of complex legislation in the U.S. The ease with which misinformation spreads on social media makes it even more difficult to make sense of what is happening in the Supreme Court right now. Below is a basic outline of what a college student ought to know about this vital human rights battle.
IRVING, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

Will the Supreme Court Finally Declare Copyright Infringement As “Theft”?

For quite some time, there’s been an esoteric debate running in intellectual property circles as to whether copyright infringement is best characterized as thievery. Those arguing against the proposition generally make the point that piracy is not stealing because the owner is not deprived of using the work. Under this view, copyright infringement is more tantamount to trespass. On the other side are those who think it matters not that intellectual property is an intangible something incapable of being physically controlled. To quote President Joe Biden, “Piracy is flat, unadulterated theft, and it should be dealt with accordingly.” Thanks to some quirks...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Huron Daily Tribune

AG Nessel supporting a constitutional challenge of restrictive Indiana abortion laws

On Monday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general supporting a constitutional challenge of several Indiana laws that impose restrictions on abortion providers. The laws include a requirement that only physicians can perform first-trimester medication abortions; a requirement that second-trimester abortions be performed in a...
INDIANA STATE
ABA Journal

Court lottery will determine which federal appeals court hears vaccine challenges

A lottery is expected to happen this week to determine which federal appeals court will hear legal challenges to the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for larger employers. Republican-led states and employers aren’t the only plaintiffs challenging the mandate, report CNN and NPR. Labor unions have also filed lawsuits, some of...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Lawsuits#Court Case#Nexstar#Senate#Texas Right To Life#Deputizes
IBTimes

In Texas, 'Sanctuary Cities' Pass Their Own Anti-abortion Laws

While the US Supreme Court ponders a ruling on Texas' controversial abortion law, some communities in this conservative state are deciding not to wait and are declaring themselves "sanctuary cities for the unborn." Inspired by SB 8, the highly restrictive Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks and makes...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
baylorlariat.com

Enforcement of Texas abortion law involves Supreme Court justices

Last Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments over whether or not Texas’ heartbeat abortion law, Senate Bill 8, can be challenged in court by abortion providers or the Justice Department. Several Supreme Court justices — including Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Justice Brett Kavanaugh — expressed concerns over the...
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Advocates for Texas abortion ban defend it in state court

Texas abortion providers and groups that support their work asked a state district judge on Wednesday to overturn the state’s new six-week abortion ban, offering the first glimpse into arguments about the merits of the law, now the strictest abortion regulation in the country. In an eight-hour long hearing, lawyers...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Travis County court hearing arguments on constitutionality of Texas abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas — A Travis County district court is hearing arguments from Texas abortion providers and advocates asking for the new so-called Heartbeat Act to be stopped. The law went into effect on Sept. 1, and the first legal challenge happened the very first day it went into effect. Now, two months later, questions over the constitutionality of the law still stand.
TEXAS STATE
South Florida Times

U.S. Supreme Court questions Texas Abortion Law impact

This week the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments surrounding the controversial Texas abortion law, SB 8, also known as the six-week abortion ban, which deputizes Texas private citizens to sue anyone who performs an abortion after an embryo cardiac rhythm has been detected and established in a pregnant woman. Around the six-week gestational point is where a fetal heartbeat can be discerned. SB 8 also implicates any person or entity that “aids or abets” a woman seeking to terminate a pregnancy at six weeks gestation. Most women discover that they are pregnant after six weeks gestation has taken place and before 80% – 90% of abortion procedures occur. The law makes no provisions or exceptions in the case of rape or incest. A private citizen could win a lawsuit totaling $10,000 if they successfully sue an abortion provider or person(s) who intentionally assist a pregnant woman obtain an abortion, or unintentionally assist. A driver for a ride hailing service has the potential to be liable for dropping a passenger off at an address that is the establishment of an abortion provider. Lyft and Uber have announced that they will “fully cover” the legal expenses for any driver who is sued.
TEXAS STATE
cheddar.com

Texas Laws Complicate Abortion Issues at the Border

Right across the Progreso International Bridge from Texas, the main street of Nuevo Progreso, Mexico rings with sights and sounds – a mix of Spanish and English, people promoting goods and services, and music drawing people towards the storefronts. There are pharmacies everywhere. Filled with medicine that is only available...
TEXAS STATE
KFOR

KFOR

311
Followers
474
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR.com News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy