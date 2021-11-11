ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, UT

10-year-old cancer survivor receives national attention after meeting Tom Brady

By Dana Greene
WFLA
WFLA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rlpm7_0ct6hIDC00

HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – 10-year-old Noah Reeb has done interviews on ESPN, CNN and HBO. He’s appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, and even did an interview with an Australian radio station.

But considering his son’s journey, James Reeb isn’t shocked that his son’s story has blown up.

MUST SEE: Tom Brady gives hat to boy who ‘beat brain cancer’ during Bucs-Bears game

“It doesn’t surprise me that is resonated so well,” James said. “It just seems like there’s this real hunger for really good things.”

For as long as he can remember, Noah Reeb has always been a Tom Brady fan.

“When I was about four or five, I asked my dad who the greatest quarterback was,” Noah said. “He said it was Tom Brady. Then I watched him more and I read books about him. He just seemed like a really good guy.”

About a year ago at his home in Highland, Noah started experiencing headaches. A couple months later, the Reebs received a diagnosis no parent wants to hear — brain cancer.

“We didn’t know the difficult road that he would be on,” James said. “We knew that it would be difficult, but we didn’t know how difficult.”

Through surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, Noah tried to stay as positive as he could. But at one of his lowest moments, Noah got a message he couldn’t believe.

“It came at a really dark time,” Noah said. “Me and my mom were sitting in our car in our driveway, and I was kind of spiraling down. My mom gets this text message and she plays the video. She’s watching it and she’s like, ‘Noah, dude, it’s Tom Brady!

“Hey Noah, how you doing?” Brady said in the video. “I just wanted to let you know that I’m thinking about you. I know you’re one of my biggest fans in Utah. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Hang tough, you’re going to be great. I know it.”

Noah has watched the video hundreds of times.

“Whenever I was having a down moment, I think if Tom Brady thinks I can beat cancer, I can beat cancer,” he said.

A family friend, former NFL star Todd Heap helped set it all up. Then, Noah’s mom Jacque made her son a promise.

“She said ‘Noah, when you beat cancer, I promise I will get tickets and fly you to a Buccaneers game’.

So, when they got the all clear from doctors, Noah, having beaten cancer, flew to Tampa with his dad to watch the Buccaneers take on the Chicago Bears. Noah made a sign to thank Tom Brady that said, ‘Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer.’

“When Tom Brady sees the sign, he gets a hat,” Noah recalled. “He walks over and sticks it on my head and says, ‘good job, buddy,’ and he shakes my hand.”

For Brady to put the hat on Noah’s shaven head, where all his scars are, was in a way, poetic.

“I’ve had wishes, but this was like a dream,” Noah said. “Some people wait their whole lives and still yet never get it. So, it was just amazing.”

With the scene played out on national television, James phone blew up with messages the next day asking for interviews. But he wasn’t sure if Noah was up for sharing his story.

“We had a chat, and basically I just said, ‘look, a lot of people are going to want to talk to you about this now, and it was amazing. But if you want to kind of keep it to yourself, that would be fine.’ He thought about it for a moment and said, ‘dad, it makes me feel so good, but if it helps other people feel good, then I’ll tell the story.'”

Now Noah has a message for other kids fighting cancer.

“Cancer is terrible,” he said. “But just keep fighting, keep having dreams, and one day they’ll come true.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX Sports Radio

Why Patrick Mahomes' Career Has Suddenly Hit a Snag

Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
NFL
ESPN

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who had ball from Tom Brady's 600th touchdown pass gets his haul of gifts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who ended up with the football from Tom Brady 600th touchdown pass has received his bounty of gifts from the team. Byron Kennedy was in a seat in the end zone section at Raymond James Stadium where wide receiver Mike Evans caught Brady's record-breaking pass. Evans then tossed the football into the stands where Kennedy grabbed it. Kennedy then gave it to a Bucs official.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Highland, UT
Football
Local
Utah Sports
Highland, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Football
City
Highland, UT
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
Bleacher Report

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Says He's a 'Pain in the Ass' to Refs, 'Always' Complaining

Tom Brady seems to be in good spirits following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. In the latest episode of the Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, Brady joked about his relationship with NFL referees and admitted that he's usually in their ear more than most quarterbacks.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Todd Heap
Person
James Reeb
Person
Ellen Degeneres
FanSided

Patriots: Robby Anderson reveals Bill Belichick’s free agent pitch

For years, the common narrative in New England was about how Bill Belichick and the Patriots never got Tom Brady any help — and he won, repeatedly, in spite of it. Ironically, one full year after Brady’s departure, Belichick and the front office went particularly nuts in free agency, splurging for reinforcements on both sides of the ball (Matt Judon, meet two tight ends and Nelson Agholor). So far, so … not great. Some pieces have worked, some haven’t, and overall, most of the Patriots’ success has been based on Mac Jones’ growth and the running game.
NFL
NBC Sports

Bruce Arians is calling out Tom Brady again after latest Bucs loss

Bruce Arians is pushing his quarterback's buttons again. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their second straight loss Sunday, falling 29-19 to the Washington Football Team. Quarterback Tom Brady had arguably his worst game of the season, throwing two first-quarter interceptions and finishing with just 220 passing yards. Brady was noticeably...
NFL
E! News

How Tom Brady Helped 10-Year-Old Fan Beat Cancer

Watch: Tom Brady Faces a "Difficult Issue" With Wife Gisele Bundchen. Tom Brady is passing inspiration beyond the field. On Monday, Nov. 9, 10-year-old Noah Reeb shared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show how the famed quarterback helped him beat brain cancer. In March, Noah's mother, Jacque, posted a video of Tom giving the young super fan words of encouragement.
NFL
kslsports.com

Instant Replay: Noah Reeb Beats Cancer, Thanks Tom Brady For Inspiration

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – ESPN highlighted the story of Noah Reeb’s battle to beat brain cancer and how Tom Brady inspired the fighter from Highland, Utah. NFL reporter Jeff Darlington showcased Noah’s story, a message from Tom Brady, and how the player and fan met during a video posted to social media.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Survivor#Brain Cancer#American Football#Abc4 Sports#Espn#Cnn#Hbo#The Ellen Degeneres Show#Australian#Bucs Bears
chatsports.com

2021 NFL MVP Odds: Tom Brady, Josh Allen Favored over Kyler Murray Entering Week 10

Kyler Murray, Tom Brady, Josh Allen, National Football League Most Valuable Player Award, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, National Lacrosse League MVP Award, Buffalo Bills, The Meadows Racetrack and Casino. Tom Brady and Josh Allen are leading the way in the MVP race this season. Well, at least according to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
kfrxfm.com

Tom Brady Is The Man

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Tom Brady is The GOAT for a reason...
NFL
WFLA

WFLA

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy