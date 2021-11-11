ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poppy poppy yeah!

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood, “Sundown, Sundown”. from The Graduate (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture) Lesley Gore, “You Don't Own Me (Single Version)”. from 20 Timeless Love Songs of the Sixties - Love Is All Around (Re-Recorded Versions) Eternity's Children, “Your World”. from Eternity's Children. The Cufflinks, “When Julie...

Revolver

See Ozzy and Lemmy Kick Monster Ass in New "Hellraiser" Video

Last month, Ozzy Osbourne released a previously unheard version of "Hellraiser" — a 1991 song that was co-written alongside then-guitarist Zakk Wylde and Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister — that featured dueting vocals with the "Ace of Spades" singer himself. The track is included in Ozzy's No More Tears 30th anniversary...
Why ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ Is the Whole Beatles Story in One Song

Of all the revelations on the Beatles’ new Let It Be box set, the biggest is the song that didn’t even make the original album. “Don’t Let Me Down” is John Lennon’s raw love ballad to Yoko Ono, much like “Two of Us,” Paul McCartney’s song for Linda. John sounds terrified of the emotional leaps he’s taking, but he leans on the other Beatles to back him up and carry him through the song. You can hear the band develop “Don’t Let Me Down” over the course of the box, until it comes to feel like the whole Beatles story...
What the Fontaine?!: Marathon Weekend (11/12/21)

PODCAST (stream or download) ———————————————————————————————— Hewolf – Grip It (Unlock the Power of the Fist) My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult – Dirty Little Secrets (w/ Lydia Lunch) Peggy Lee – Is That All There Is?. Julie London – Black Coffee. The Mamas and the Papas – Words of...
Splashy 13th!

Sap Evans AKA Splashy Baby tuning in on RCL For your personal important sonic pleasure this evening, November Thirteenth, in the year of our Lord, 2021; We have some new jams from Alfred. off that One Trick Pony B-Sides. Some exclusive Soundcloud gems from Stuntmane, Lil Percy, Deadgxd, etc. Co-curated by LIL STIXXX #STIXXXWORLD Along with some unreleased Heja Rames and Solomon Wexley. Also featuring the radio debut of local superstar DJ Taa Tuu Swe! Shoutout to Noah Page for the opportunity to take over and WRIR for having me! Love xoxo.
Paul McCartney's The Lyrics: an extraordinary life in song

Review: Paul McCartney, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, ed. Paul Muldoon, Allen Lane, 2021. The Lyrics recounts Paul McCartney’s life and art through the “prism of his songs”. Despite its apparently unambiguous title, The Lyrics is not an exhaustive collection of the words to songs written or co-written by McCartney over his 60-year career. Rather, it brings together, across two volumes, 154 songs, some of which are universally known, and some of which are minor and/or off the beaten track of McCartney’s discography. As well as reproducing the texts of these songs, The Lyrics includes commentaries by their author. These...
Flashback: George Harrison Becomes The First Solo Beatle To Tour America

It was 47 years ago today night (November 2nd, 1974) that George Harrison launched his “George Harrison & Friends North American Tour” becoming the first solo Beatle to tour North America. Harrison opened the tour on November 2nd, 1974 at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. The 30-date tour was particularly grueling for Harrison, who had blown out his voice in the rush to complete his Dark Horse album, resulting in some reporters mockingly referring to the dates as the “Dark Hoarse” tour. To make matters worse, Harrison and his band were often playing two shows a day, with some dates not selling out. The show, which already had pacing problems due to Harrison's choice of material, featured guest spots by saxophonist Tom Scott and Billy Preston, as well as two long Indian music sets by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar interspersed within the concerts, which all but wrecked any momentum the “rock” aspects of the show had gained.
Paul McCartney says his parents were “the original inspiration” for his Beatles and solo music

He said that although there had been “so many” influences on his songwriting, his parents had the largest impact. Speaking at an exhibition of memorabilia from his own collection at the British Library in London via BBC News, in connection with his career-spanning biography, The Lyrics, he said: “Thinking about songs that I’ve written at every stage of my career, I came to realise that my parents, Jim and Mary McCartney, were the original inspiration for so much that I’ve written.
International Love Affair

We’ll chill out with music from around the world including new music from Cate Le Bon, Beach House, Courtney Barnett, Portico Quartet and much more. courtney barnett, “Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To”. from Things Take Time, Take Time. Milk! Records - 2021. Sarah Louise, “Mossy Slope...
The Most Popular Country Music Albums of All Time

Country music is rooted in a variety of musical traditions, including American and British folk, jazz, blues and rhythm and blues, cowboy song, Appalachian string bands, and Southern church music. It began to coalesce out of these influences and become its own thing early in the 20th century, and by the 1920s it had become a viable commercial genre of its own.
Paul McCartney, Third Man Records Release Mini-Doc ‘McCartney/333’ in Honor of 2020 LP

On November 3, two musical entities that need no introduction, Sir Paul McCartney and Jack White’s Third Man Records, released a new mini-documentary, McCartney/333. This documentary details the behind-the-scenes process of the vinyl pressing for the former Beatle’s limited release “333 Edition” of his 2020 solo album, McCartney III, which he produced with Third Man.
Catez the Killer – ReBroadcast

DJ Do couldn’t get a set together this week, so I am rebroadcasting my show from THursday Night. Enjoy!. Jen Kutler – A Piece for Amplified Children – Sonified Phsyiological Indicators of Empathy. Luna Honey – Shatter – Ballast. The Trip – Visioni Dell’aldila – The Trip. King Gizzard and...
Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
Tami Roman Gives Husband The Green Light To Have Baby With Another Woman

Those controversial Basketball Wives moments are behind her and Tami Roman has spent the better part of her recent years building her brand. She has appeared on her own Fox Soul series and often pops up on social media alongside her husband, Reggie Youngblood. Their relationship was well-documented while on Basketball Wives, including Tami's hesitation to take the next step due to their 17-year age difference.
Doja Cat's 'Atlantis' Halloween Costume Is a Must-See

At least one celebrity hasn't forgotten about Disney's Atlantis: The Lost Empire. Singer Doja Cat went all out to bring Princess Kida to life for her Halloween costume. The "Need to Know" singer shared a look at the intricate costume on Instagram back on Oct. 21, the day Doja Cat celebrated her birthday.
Actress Tawny Kitaen’s Cause of Death Revealed

Tawny Kitaen, the actress and ‘80s music-video vixen, died five months ago at 59, and now her cause of death has been revealed. A spokesperson from the Orange County Coroner’s Office tells People that Kitaen died from dilated cardiomyopathy, a form of heart disease. The magazine notes that other contributing...
