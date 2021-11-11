ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US, China Surprise Climate Summit With Joint Declaration

By Henry Ridgwell
Voice of America
 7 days ago

LONDON — The United States and China surprised the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow on Wednesday with a joint declaration to take action to limit global warming over the next decade. The declaration came as delegates entered the final hours of negotiations to agree on a final text at...

www.voanews.com

