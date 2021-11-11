Child, woman dead after struck by car on sidewalk in West Oak Lane

UPDATE: November 11, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia police said Thursday that Auntione Terry, 7 and Dominique Young-El, 33, died after a vehicle struck them on a sidewalk in West Oak Lane. Police did not initially say what their relationship was, but they both lived less than a mile from the crash scene.

Original story follows

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia police say that a 7-year-old boy and a 33-year-old woman are dead after a vehicle struck them on the sidewalk.

The collision happened just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near the corner of North 16th and Haines streets in the West Oak Lane neighborhood of Northwest Philadelphia.

According to police, a 49-year-old man was driving his vehicle on 16th Street when it drifted onto the sidewalk and hit the boy and woman.

They were taken to the hospital, but both died shortly afterward.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene of the crash. He and his passenger both suffered what police called minor injuries.

There was no arrest made on scene.