Police: Fatal shooting investigated at Wichita Denny's

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that fatally injured Monzell Brocks, 45, of Wichita.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers responded to a shooting call at the Denny’s, 4024 E. Harry. Upon arrival, officers located Brocks who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation revealed, several men and woman arrived at the business and sat at a table. Brocks works at the business and was sitting at their table and associating with the group while they were there. As the group began to leave, Brocks went outside as well and shots were fired striking him and causing his fatal injuries.

Detectives have recovered illegal drugs, two handguns, and shell casings during their investigation, and detectives are still working to learn all the details of what occurred.

This is not believed to be a random incident and the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information on this case they can call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.