ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Yearly inflation reaches highest surge in 30 years

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1On4rO_0ct6cTHe00

(WEHT) – The Consumer Price Index which shows how much we pay for everyday goods and services jumped by over 6% in October compared to the same time last year. That’s the largest 12 month increase since November of 1990.

Congressman Larry Bucshon released the following statement on the surge:

“Inflation rose at a rate not seen in the US in 30 years last month, leaving Hoosiers with costs that are over 6.2% higher than this time last year. This news comes just weeks before Hoosiers gather to celebrate Thanksgiving, which is already expected to be the most expensive in the history of the holiday. Congress should be working together to address this, rather than furthering the problem by spending trillions of dollars on completely partisan priorities. If Speaker Pelosi, Congressional Democrats, and President Biden continue to shell out trillions of dollars in government spending like they are planning, we will all continue to pay the price.”

Congressman Larry Bucshon

Economists say supply chain issues and a shortage of workers accepting low-wage jobs have added to the mounting inflation fears among policymakers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Seattle

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is nearing pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. Many people are even choosing not to return to the workforce for the time being. But many...
BUSINESS
CNN

Here's when high inflation will come to an end

Mark Zandi is chief economist of Moody's Analytics. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. We can't catch a break. Since the Covid-19 pandemic struck in the spring of 2020, the United States has suffered hundreds of thousands of deaths due to the virus and lost millions of jobs. There was much hope the pandemic would soon be behind us when the vaccines were rolled out this spring, but no such luck. The Delta variant of the virus hit us hard this fall, costing more lives and doing more economic damage, this time by igniting long-dormant inflation.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Prices of This Household Item Has Plunged

September and October news headlines all read about the same — inflation has not tapered off. Prices of anything surged year over year in October, from gasoline (49.6%) to beef and veal (20.1%). Still, some prices declined, and the price of this item has plunged — food at elementary and secondary schools. As the U.S. […]
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Bucshon
leedaily.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Is Arrving Soon? Latest Update

With inflation increasing day by day, stimulus checks have become a necessary means of survival for most people. The federal government has also stopped giving out these checks. Instead, the US states are now responsible for handing out financial aid to struggling families. These stimulus checks are particularly important for low to medium-income families with different eligibility criteria.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

UoM Consumer Sentiment Index Drops to a 10-year Low on Inflation Surge

The Preliminary University of Michigan (UoM) Consumer Sentiment Index for the U.S. declined to its lowest level in a decade after surging U.S. inflation numbers were released earlier this week. The index’s preliminary reading showed it had actually declined significantly to the 66.8 level versus an expected higher reading of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Hoosiers#Congressional Democrats#Eyewitness News
honknews.com

Are Social Security Recipients Getting A Fourth Stimulus Check?

Senior adults are suffering more than others as inflation continues to increase. The little cost-of-living rise in their Social Security income for 2021 was insufficient to match the rising costs of everything in the second part of the year, from hamburgers to gasoline. Some seniors are pressing for additional federal assistance. Is a fourth stimulus check being sent to Social Security recipients?
BUSINESS
tucsonpost.com

Top economists see no prolonged high inflation, no rate hike next year

Despite appearances - especially in the United States - the era of high inflation isn't set for a comeback in the view of Australia's leading economists, and most see no need for the Reserve Bank to lift interest rates next year. In the US, figures released last week showed the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
FiveThirtyEight

Most Americans Are Afraid Of Inflation

Welcome to Pollapalooza, our weekly polling roundup. You can see it at the grocery store, the gas station and your heating bill (though, mercifully, not at the liquor store): Prices are getting higher. Since October of last year, prices for consumer goods have risen 6.2 percent — the biggest year-over-year increase since 1990 — according to a report released Wednesday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Prices are on the rise in nearly every category, including gas, food and housing, largely as a result of supply chain disruption, labor shortages and lingering effects of the pandemic.
BUSINESS
New York Post

Inflation spikes as prices surge 6.2 percent, most in over 30 years

Inflation continued to surge last month — with prices rising more than expected and at the fastest pace in more than 30 years as companies grapple with a snarled supply chain and a nationwide labor shortage, the feds announced Wednesday. The Labor Department’s Consumer Price Index, which measures a basket...
BUSINESS
kslnewsradio.com

US consumer price inflation surges more than it has in 30 years

(CNN) — There’s no end in sight for higher prices. US consumer price inflation surged higher again in October, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday. Over the past 12 months, prices climbed 6.2% — the biggest increase since November 1990. Stripping out food and energy prices, which tend to...
BUSINESS
CBS New York

Experts Offer Savings Tips As Labor Department Reports Highest Inflation Rate In 31 Years

EDGEWATER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The cost of living is on the rise. The Labor Department says the consumer price index jumped 6.2% in October compared to last year. It’s the highest inflation rate in 31 years. “Every week I come here, I just spend more and more and more and more. The food stuff is out of control,” senior Miriam Foreman, of North Bergen, told CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock. “We were expecting a quick pace of inflation, not this fast,” CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger said. “One of the big drivers in the increase over the year is the price of gasoline,” said Martin...
BUSINESS
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
685K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy