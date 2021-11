BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Andrew Abegglen (Jr., Mound) was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goal tries in Saturday’s 29-14 win over St. Olaf. His field goals were of 32, 42, and 23 yards. The 42-yarder was his career-long. Abegglen is now one made field goal shy of tying the Gustavus program record for made field goals in a season (13). He also ranks No. 2 in NCAA Division III with 12 field goals made this season. Abegglen had six kickoffs with an average of 60.5 yards in the game as well. For his performance, Abegglen has been named MIAC Special Teams Athlete of the Week for the fourth time this season.

9 DAYS AGO