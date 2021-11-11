ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven teens arrested after investigators say string of assaults at South Coast high school caught on video

By KCLU
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetectives arrested seven South Coast high school students after a series of videos surfaced showing a series of attacks...

JJ QCHomes
6d ago

These kids need to know they have consequences for bullying and assaultI hope this sends a chill thru every bully heart in California.

The Associated Press

High-profile execution looms for Julius Jones in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Students at high schools across Oklahoma City walked out of their classes. Prayer vigils were held at the state Capitol, and barricades were erected outside the governor’s mansion. Even Baker Mayfield, quarterback for the NFL’s Cleveland Browns, weighed in on Oklahoma’s highest-profile execution in decades. Julius...
CBS News

John Deere strike ends after workers OK pact with hefty raises in third vote

Detroit — Deere & Co. workers approved a new contract Wednesday that will deliver 10% raises immediately and end a monthlong strike by more than 10,000 employees. The United Auto Workers union said 61% of its members approved the deal with the tractor maker on their third vote, even though this offer was strikingly similar to one that 55% of workers rejected two weeks ago.
