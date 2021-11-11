ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accident survivors rally near Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association headquarters over new auto no-fault law

By Michigan Radio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of auto accident survivors and their family members and caregivers rallied outside the headquarters of the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association on Wednesday. Many say the new auto no-fault law places them in harm's way — and could even kill them. The law cuts pay for caregivers for...

Whitmer: Drivers can expect bigger savings on auto insurance rates; critics say that comes at expense of auto accident survivors

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday that drivers can expect bigger savings on auto insurance rates over what they paid in the previous year. That’s under the state’s new insurance law that she signed in 2019. She said the savings on personal injury protection should range from 25 to 62% depending on the level of coverage chosen by drivers.
New law could end confusion in Michigan over Flint name

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Kevin Stiff wants everyone to know that even though Flint Township, where he runs his small business, shares a name with the city that in recent years faced a lead-in-water crisis, they are not the same place. Stiff, who owns The Dive Shop, said that...
Federal judge sides with Oshkosh Corporation workers in dispute over sickness and accident claims

A federal judge rules in favor of union workers at the Oshkosh Corporation in their lawsuit over the way the company handles medical claims. Judge William Griesbach orders Oshkosh to return to the practices it employed before switching to Cigna in 2017 to administer accident and sickness benefits. Union members claimed Cigna demanded unnecessary personal information to file claims and punished employees that missed work while claims were processed. The two sides will now jointly review accident and sickness claims that were handled by Cigna over the past five years.
No-fault auto reform 'not sustainable,' families, patients say at Livonia rally

Livonia — Members of grassroots organization, We Can't Wait, gathered along Six Mile Road in Livonia on Wednesday to protest Michigan's no-fault auto insurance reforms. The 2019 no-fault insurance reforms, parts of which went into effect July 1, include a 45% cut in how much auto insurance companies pay for services in residential recovery homes and limit the number of hours family members can get paid for taking care of crash victims to 56 hours a week.
Care for survivors of catastrophic car accidents in other states is typically very poor. Michigan could soon be among the worst.

Michigan's best-in-the-nation care for catastrophically injured auto accident survivors is coming to an end. The state's new auto no-fault law is forcing care providers to close, or turn patients away. Some Michigan Radio listeners have asked how other states care for severely injured auto accident survivors. Experts say many survivors...
Petition drive to repeal Michigan’s 1998 “truth-in-sentencing” law plans launch in early 2022

A petition drive to repeal Michigan’s 1998 “truth-in-sentencing” law expects to begin signature gathering early next year. If the law is repealed, prisoners could earn “good time” credits that could shorten their minimum sentences. The campaign organizers say the current law keeps people who’ve rehabilitated themselves in prison when they...
New York Times Staffers Rally Outside Headquarters to Protest ‘Anti-Union Tactics’

The New York Times’ unionized staffers picketed outside the paper’s headquarters on Tuesday, protesting management’s latest pushback against their demands and what the guild described as “anti-union tactics.” Among the chants aimed at management, staffers shouted, “Hey Gray Lady, time to pay me” and “What’s appalling? Bosses stalling,” according to media publication Poynter. The trio of guild units within the Times—Wirecutter Union, Times Guild, and Times Tech Guild—are represented by the NewsGuild, which also counts staffers at BuzzFeed and The Daily Beast among its ranks. The Times Guild, in particular, seeks to renegotiate its deal following an expired March contract (despite some internal resistance), while the Wirecutter Union seeks to complete its first deal with management. The Tech Guild, meanwhile, has been a point of contention as it seeks to formally unionize. Back in August, The Daily Beast reported that the Times Company’s lawyers mistakenly emailed union members an outlined plan of how to thwart the tech and product staffers’ unionization drive.
Judge keeps Michigan Line 5 case in federal court

A federal judge retained jurisdiction Tuesday in a dispute over a Canadian oil pipeline that runs through a section of the Great Lakes, rejecting Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s contention that the case belongs in state court. The clash over whether Enbridge Energy’s Line 5 should continue operating raises issues “under...
New law seeks to strengthen discrimination claims

It will be easier for New York residents to pursue discrimination claims in court under a measure approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The bill, backed by Assemblyman Jeff Dinowitz and Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, is aimed at expanding the ability of courts in New York to award fees for attorneys and witnesses when a plaintiff sues over discrimination.
