Tiger tennis signs state champ

MARYVILLE, Mo. - The Fort Hays State volleyball team fell in three sets against fourth-ranked Northwest Missouri State Tuesday evening in the MIAA Quarterfinals. The Tigers wrap up the season 13-17 overall, while the Bearcats are on to the conference semifinals at 25-4. Northwest Missouri State jumped out to early leads in the first and second sets, never trailing in either frame. The Tigers trailed by as many as six early in the opening frame, but closed within one behind a 7-2 run. The Bearcats bounced back and started to pull away again, but the Tigers rallied once more to close within two before Northwest finished things off with a 25-22 win. The Bearcats never allowed Fort Hays State to get back into it in the second set, taking a commanding lead and riding it to a 25-17 win.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO