Hays, KS

Tiger tennis signs state champ

Salina Post
Salina Post
 7 days ago
HAYS - Fort Hays State head tennis coach Brian Flax has announced the signing of Grace Unruh on National Signing Day 2021. Unruh will join the Tiger squad in the...

Salina Post

Tiger volleyball falls to Bearcats in MIAA Quarterfinals

MARYVILLE, Mo. - The Fort Hays State volleyball team fell in three sets against fourth-ranked Northwest Missouri State Tuesday evening in the MIAA Quarterfinals. The Tigers wrap up the season 13-17 overall, while the Bearcats are on to the conference semifinals at 25-4. Northwest Missouri State jumped out to early leads in the first and second sets, never trailing in either frame. The Tigers trailed by as many as six early in the opening frame, but closed within one behind a 7-2 run. The Bearcats bounced back and started to pull away again, but the Tigers rallied once more to close within two before Northwest finished things off with a 25-22 win. The Bearcats never allowed Fort Hays State to get back into it in the second set, taking a commanding lead and riding it to a 25-17 win.
MISSOURI STATE
Salina Post

FHSU volleyball garners three All-MIAA honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Fort Hays State volleyball team placed a trio of student-athletes on the 2021 All-MIAA performer list, with Morgan Christiansen, Claire Olson and Riley Tinder all earning honorable mention status. Morgan Christiansen earned her first All-MIAA honor after leading the Tigers with 111 total blocks and...
HAYS, KS
Salina Post

T-Bird's Beraki runs second-fastest time in NJCAA half marathon history

HENRICO, VA. - Defending NJCAA 1/2 Marathon National Champion Awet Beraki would run the second-fastest time in NJCAA 1/2 Marathon Championship history to finish as National Runner-Up and lead the Cloud County Community College men's cross country team to a fourth-place team finish as the 2021 NJCAA 1/2 Marathon Championships held at Dorey Park in Henrico, Va., on Tuesday.
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

FHSU women's soccer places 16 on Academic Honor Roll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Fort Hays State women's soccer team placed 16 student-athletes on the MIAA Academic Honor Roll, announced Friday by the league office. Nearly half of those players earned special honors, including three Scholar-Athlete Award winners and four recipients of the MIAA Academic Excellence Award. Emily Hutchings,...
SOCCER
Salina Post

Tigers land 13 on 2021 All-MIAA Football Team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Thirteen members of Fort Hays State Football received All-MIAA selections for the 2021 season on Tuesday. First-team selections went to Hunter Budke, Adrian Soto, and Amari Angram-Boldin, second-team picks included Chance Fuller, Jordan Starks, and Jhimon Preston, and third-team selections included Manny Ramsey and Kristopher Stroughter. Pat Kelly, Myles Menges, Ethan Sossen, Javaris Sanders, and Layke Heimerman all received honorable mention picks.
FOOTBALL
Salina Post

Gridiron Glory: Congrats Tom Billinger!

Congratulations to Tom Billinger of Abilene, the Week 10 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest on SalinaPost.com!. Billinger, who scored 9 out of 13 points, wins a Fun Night for two at District Eat and Play that includes pizza and soft drinks, game cards, and an escape room experience.
NBA
Salina Post

Monson Defender of Year; 5 Coyotes on all-conference teams

Emily Monson (SR/Cheney) was selected as the KCAC Volleyball Defender of the Year for a second straight season, headlining the five Kansas Wesleyan volleyball All-Kansas Conference selections as selected by conference coaches and released by the conference office. Three Coyotes were named to the first-team led by Monson, along with...
SPORTS
Salina Post

FHSU men's soccer wins GAC/MIAA championship

BETHANY, Okla. - The Fort Hays State men's soccer team clinched the GAC/MIAA Tournament Championship with a 2-0 win over Northeastern State Sunday afternoon. The Tigers scored a pair of goals in the second half to clinch the conference's automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, Fort Hays State's ninth-consecutive appearance in the tournament.
SOCCER
Salina Post

KU's Devin Neal named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

LAWRENCE – Kansas freshman Devin Neal has been named the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the Conference Office announced on Monday, becoming the first Kansas freshman to ever win the award. Neal propelled the Jayhawks to a dramatic 57-56 win over the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, rushing...
LAWRENCE, KS
Salina Post

Jayhawks named FWAA Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week

LAWRENCE – Following a thrilling 57-56 overtime victory over the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) named the Kansas Jayhawks the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week. Kansas (2-8, 1-6 Big 12) earned its second win of the season in dramatic fashion in Austin,...
LAWRENCE, KS
Salina Post

KWU prepares for Indiana Wesleyan in NAIA playoffs

Stevie Williams and his Kansas Wesleyan teammates just wanted another chance to prove themselves and show they really are the team that won its first 10 games before falling Saturday in the regular season finale. "No doubt, we're on to the next game 0-0 and just want to show everybody...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Salina Post

NFL Hall of Famer Curley Culp has Stage 4 pancreatic cancer

NFL Hall of Fame defensive lineman Curley Culp announced Tuesday that he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Culp played 14 NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Oilers and Detroit Lions. He was a six-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, including first team in 1975. Culp was considered one...
NFL
Salina Post

CFP top 4 unchanged: Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State

Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State held their places in the College Football Playoff ranking, with Cincinnati still sitting at fifth. There was no movement in the top seven after all those teams won last week. Michigan was still No. 6 and Michigan State at seventh, heading into the Spartans' big game Saturday at Ohio State.
OHIO STATE
Salina Post

🎥Big Red reviews the Chiefs' win over division rival Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid reviewed the team's win over the Raiders during a Monday presser. From The Kansas City Chiefs Facebook page:. Remember: If you can't be at the games this season, you can catch the Chiefs on KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM) or on 99KG (99.9 FM).
NFL
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
