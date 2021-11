Fox had 28 points (10-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), one rebound and five assists across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 107-97 loss to the Timberwolves. While Fox had his second-highest scoring night of the season, it wasn't enough as the Kings shot just 36.6 percent from the field as a team, while Minnesota hit 50 percent of its looks. On the whole Fox, is off to a relatively disappointing start to the season, as he's struggling from the field and hitting less than 25 percent of his looks from three-point range. He's still a solid points, assists and steals producer, but Fox doesn't offer much three-point volume, and he continues to be a liability -- by guard standards -- at the free throw line (71.4% FT).

