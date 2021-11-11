ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Indiana mayor sentenced to year in prison for bribery

By Aaron Chatman
 7 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former Indiana mayor has been sentenced to a year in prison on federal charges of taking a $5,000 bribe in exchange for steering city projects to a contractor. Former Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler pleaded guilty to a count of theft of government funds.

Tyler told a federal judge on Wednesday that his actions “left a stain” on a career that included eight years as mayor, seven years as a state legislator and 42 years as a city firefighter.

Tyler said he was ashamed and sorry. Federal prosecutors said the business received more than $250,000 in improper city contracts for excavation and demolition work.

Dan Brady announces campaign for Secretary of State

CHICAGO (WMBD) — State Representative Dan Brady (R-Normal) has announced his Campaign for Illinois Secretary of State. “I am running for Secretary of State to build the long-needed foundation our state needs to thrive. I will focus on partnering with the brightest innovators and technology experts this state has to offer, addressing not only service […]
POLITICS
