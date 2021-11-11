ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie investigation: Top unanswered questions still remaining

By J.B. Biunno, Nexstar Media Wire
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P8jhP_0ct6aRac00

As the public awaits the release of more information from the FBI on the deaths of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie, there are still many questions left unanswered.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Brian Laundrie Shock: Gabby Petito's Fiance Still Alive? Source Claims 'He Could Fake His Death'

Here are some new theories on the Brian Laundrie case. The investigations on the Gabby Petito-Brian Laundrie case continue days after the FBI found the remains of the murdered blogger’s fiancé near a Florida nature preserve. The case garnered so much attention and condemnation to news organizations for not covering similar cases involving people of color.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi
Outsider.com

Brian Laundrie Latest: Investigators Reportedly Piecing Together New Timeline

Investigators have released new developments regarding the ongoing investigation surrounding the death of Brian Laundrie in connection to Gabby Petito. The latest states investigators are reportedly creating a new timeline of events regarding the death of Brian Laundrie. The change comes after law enforcement admitted Brian Laundrie was likely dead before the massive manhunt even began.
NORTH PORT, FL
The Independent

Brian Laundrie - update: ‘This cannot be our life’, tweets Gabby Petito’s mum as FBI probes fugitive’s texts

Over 3,400 people have signed a petition calling for a formal investigation into the way in which the North Port police department handled the Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie investigation.The FBI will have pieced together Brian Laundrie’s “digital footprint” and be aware of his movements and communications in the days before his death, according to one expert.Laundrie’s remains are being examined by a forensic anthropologist in Sarasota County to try to determine his cause of death. Authorities are also trying to repair a personal notebook retrieved from a dry bag near his body as part of their investigation into...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie Still Alive: People Raise More Questions Into What Truly Happened To Fugitive

Brian Laundrie's case is yet to be put to rest as more questions surrounding the case began to swirl. The authorities have not released new information about Laundrie's case weeks after discovering his remains and belongings. Their latest statement only involved a presumption of the fugitive's potential cause of death. The Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman told the law enforcement leaders that Laundrie probably died by suicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAV News 3

Defenses to begin in trial over killing of Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The defense now gets its turn in the murder trial of three white men for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man they spotted running through their neighborhood. Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday afternoon eight days of testimony from 23 witnesses. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley told the disproportionately white jury that defense […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
666K+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy