ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Paulina Porizkova says she is ‘between JLo and Betty White’ as she continues to defy ageism

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CUUb2_0ct6aApV00
AGE IS JUST A NUMBER Paulina Porizkova says she is ‘between JLo and Betty White’ as she continues to defy ageism The model also praised Sarah Jessica Parker

As Paulina Porizkova gets older, she radiates light as she encourages women to embrace aging with acceptance and appreciation. The 56-year-old author has been sharing her journey with life on social media and, this week she shared 2 epic posts that will bring a smile to your face. First, she shared a stunning photo in a bikini at the resort with the caption, “Inconsequential pic number one. Day one of resort life, and I couldn’t resist posing.” But it was her hashtags that added some hilarity, “sexy has n oexpiration date“ she wrote, along with ”between jlo and betty white.“

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8jS0_0ct6aApV00

Then on Wednesday Porizkova made a photo collage with a bare-faced selfie next to Sarah Jessica Parker. “I’ve been seeing photos of Sarah Jessica Parker in the media, and every time I think ‘oh thank you thank you!’” She wrote in the caption, excited to see the actress who is 2 years older than her embracing her grays. “Someone who is my age who looks like me. I see my lines and droops and silver roots mirrored, and I love it. Representation!” The actress added. “She makes me feel like I’m not a freak for aging - because fashionable, beautiful, stylish her - is doing it too. And she looks amazing.”

Porizkova has said in the past she has no botox or fillers in her mission to reject aging culture but wanted to make it clear she’s not judging anyone who has chosen ‘different options’ in the caption. “Once again, this is not to in any way slight those who chose different options. You should do exactly what makes you feel best about yourself. That little whiff of confidence a tweak may give you can translate into a ton of opportunity. Carpe diem! My point is only that aging women have been nearly erased from the media, leaving those of us who want to, or try or would at least try to embrace it - without much representation,” she concluded.

Last week the model starred in an episode called Paulina’s What’s Underneath: Defying Ageism where she first made the joke about Betty White and Jennifer Lopez. “There was nobody there. It was a big empty hole,” Porizkova said. The model also mused that “it wasn’t until you got to Betty White where old people got to be cool again.” But the through-line the model noted most was that “between [Jennifer Lopez] and Betty White is me.”

Comments / 29

Stretch5150
6d ago

Paulina is totally perfect 👍 beautiful cute pretty hot gorgeous sexy lady. I totally know I would not kick her out of my house or my bed, because she is totally so delicious from head to toe

Reply
6
Marlinman1967
6d ago

J Lo? 😆 She isn't in the same league as you. You've always been the most beautiful model ever to me. Hands Down.

Reply
6
LLori
5d ago

Omg!! Get over yourself!! You abandoned Rick and he took you off his will. Made you bitter. Be happy you got his money and you took that from his kids. Worth your fight I guess. Now fade into the sunset.. you are all about you

Reply
2
Related
Woman's World

Sarah Jessica Parker Defends Her Gray Hair And Blasts People Who Criticize Aging Beauty

Sarah Jessica Parker has gray hair, and she won’t apologize for it. The famous blonde has let her roots grow in and is sporting the bold new look in the upcoming Sex and the City sequel series, much like a slew of famous starlets who have decided to let their natural hair shine. But the 56-year-old actress quickly experienced criticism about her look — and it’s a problem women know all too well.
CELEBRITIES
uticaphoenix.net

Paulina Porizkova reveals why her marriage to Cars frontman Ric

Paulina Porizkova is baring all. On Thursday, the model sat down for StyleLikeU’s “Defying Ageism” video series where she tearfully discussed the dissolution of her marriage to Ric Ocasek while stripping down to her lingerie. The Cars frontman died in 2019 from heart disease worsened by emphysema. They shared two...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paulina Porizkova
Person
Jlo
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Betty White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ageism
fox40jackson.com

Heidi Klum heats up Instagram with pantless pic: ‘Oh! My!’

Heidi Klum is baring it all. The 48-year-old model is no stranger to showing some skin on social media, and she followed suit on Instagram on Thursday. For the snap, Klum was seen in bed without any bottoms but covered herself up using a plate of pie. She also wore a black bra while helping herself to the dessert.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Life and Style Weekly

Did Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Break Up? What We Know About the Couple’s Relationship Status

Are Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers still together? While both the actress and the football star have trended in early November 2021, the engaged pair are still an item. The Green Bay quarterback made headlines for revealing that he was not vaccinated and testing positive for COVID on Wednesday, November 3, leading to a minimum 10-day quarantine mandated by the NFL.
NFL
Marconews.com

See exclusive photos of Heidi Klum's 2021 Halloween costume: 'I love the transformation process'

Heidi Klum's famous Halloween party isn't back yet, but the queen of Halloween is still reigning. "My fingers are crossed for 2022," Klum, 48, tells USA TODAY via email of her future hosting plans. "I love throwing my Halloween party and giving people an opportunity to really go all out and be creative. I feel like if you have a great imagination, you can create amazing costumes from random things you have at home."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Celebrities
toofab.com

Heidi Klum's Gross-Out Halloween 2021 Video Is a Must-Watch

The semi-NSFW video features her children -- and includes nods to Psycho, Night of the Living Dead and The Exorcist. The Queen of Halloween may not be throwing a party this year, but she's still celebrating as only she could. For the second year in a row, Heidi Klum canceled...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Explains Why He Kept ‘Strict’ Household for His Kids

It’s no secret that kids who grow up in show business come out messed up. Likewise, children of actors and other high-profile celebs tend to go down the same road. Oftentimes, those kids are victims of the twin pollutants of privilege and money. Additionally, their parents might be too busy to truly oversee their lives like they should. Henry Winkler got into the entertainment business at a young age. So, he likely watched other young stars throw their lives away. He didn’t want that for his children.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thefocus.news

What is Shaunie O'Neal and fiancé Keion Henderson's age difference?

Basketball Wives alum Shaunie O’Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson have announced they are engaged. Henderson popped the question last week with the couple announcing the news exclusively with PEOPLE yesterday (16 November). As news of their engagement is shared online, some are curious to know reality star Shaunie O’Neal’s fiancé...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Halle Berry on Finding True Love With Van Hunt: 'The Right One Finally Showed Up' (Exclusive)

It was Halle Berry's time to find true love. The actress and boyfriend Van Hunt had a color-coordinated date night at the ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Tuesday. While chatting with ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet, Berry fawned over her beau, sharing what it is that she loves about the musician.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy