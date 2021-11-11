ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lathrop, CA

Lathrop Turns To TV Ad To Recruit Officers For New Police Department

By Renée Santos
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eD2kb_0ct6a7GZ00

LATHROP (CBS13) — The city of Lathrop is building a police department from scratch, and it has turned to TV advertising to recruit officers.

Raymond Bechler is the new police chief.

“It’s huge. The community is loud and clear in what they want for their police department. Tthey want local control,” Chief Bechler said when asked about how important a local police department is to the city.

For ten years, the city has been working on building its own police force, all while contracted San Joaquin County sheriff’s deputies have been protecting and serving the streets.

So what happens to the deputies when the department officially opens next July 1?

“We’re hoping to get a couple of the deputies from San Joaquin County,” Chief Belcher said. “It’s nice to have especially folks that know the Lathrop area.”

Chief Bechler said the community has been vocal about transparency, accountability and engagement.

“Being responsive, definitely, on all levels, whether it’s a criminal matter, quality of life issue or just being down-home friendly and compassionate, whatever issue they are struggling through,” he said.

According to the department, the city will save $2 million a year having its own force rather than contracting out with the sheriff’s office.

Lathrop resident Jennifer Lewis says her family has built relationships with the current deputies serving and hopes the new officers are just as engaging when it comes to mental health needs.

“Over the last two or three years, [the deputies] have really developed an understanding for some of her mental health disabilities. I just wish that could follow through,” she said of family.

Applications for officers will be accepted until November 22.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Woman Killed By Train In Stockton, Police Say

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a woman was killed by a train in Stockton Wednesday afternoon. According to the Stockton Police Department, the collision happened just before 1 p.m. along East Lafayette Street in the Park District. Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released, but police said she was in her mid-20s. No further details were available.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Family Of Sacramento Man Killed By Police Sue City, Claim His Gun Was Not Loaded

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A year after 38-year-old Augustine Morales was shot and killed by Sacramento police—candles were still lit in his memory at the scene of the shooting. “My brother is no longer with us because he was misidentified, I want to make that clear that he was not the shooter,” explained Marysa Morales. Augustine’s mother, Roxanne Morales, is now suing the city of Sacramento for wrongful death. “I use to trust and believe in our judicial system and I no longer trust in our system or our force anymore,” she said. Sacramento police say someone fired a shot inside a North Sacramento warehouse...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Police Investigate Deadly 3-Car Crash In Oak Park

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Oak Park Wednesday afternoon, the Sacramento Police Department said. Sacramento police tweeted about the crash just before 5 p.m. It happened at 42nd Street and Broadway. A CBS13 crew at the scene confirmed three vehicles were involved. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash and if any other people were injured. Sacramento police said the roadway is expected to be closed for some time while they work the scene. More updates to follow. 🚨Traffic Advisory: Area of 42nd St./Broadway-major injury vehicle accident. Please use alternative routes. This thread will be updated when new information is available. #sacpd pic.twitter.com/qXOvSKKUWz — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) November 18, 2021
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

7-Year-Old Isabel Martin’s Death In Upper Land Park Double Homicide Shocks Community

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Homicide detectives identified and arrested 22-year-old Tyrice Martin in connection with a fatal shooting where his 7-year-old niece Isabel Martin and an adult man were both killed. Isabel’s grandmother says she is devastated her granddaughter was killed just days before her 8th birthday. Sacramento police officers in armored vehicles and a SWAT team rolled up to an apartment complex on Seavey Circle in Sacramento. Officers called out for the residents of the apartment on 5th Street to come outside. They were searching the apartment where Isabel lived. The Martin Luther King Jr. elementary school student was shot and killed, along with...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lathrop, CA
Lathrop, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

20 Inmates Involved In Fight At Stanislaus County Jail’s REACT Facility

MODESTO (CBS13) — A large fight involving a group of inmates broke out at a facility within the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center jail, the sheriff’s office says. The incident broke out a little after noon Sunday at the Re-Entry and Enhanced Alternatives to Custody Training (REACT) facility. About 20 inmates were involved in the fight, the sheriff’s office says. Staff were able to get into the unit and break up the fight before anyone was seriously injured. The sheriff’s office says all inmates involved were offered medical care. Exactly what started the fight is under investigation, but the suspected key instigators have been identified and are now in more restrictive housing.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Police Locate Shooting Victim Just Blocks Away From Upper Land Park Double Homicide

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers located another shooting victim in the Upper Land Park area on Wednesday just blocks away from Tuesday night’s double homicide. Sacramento police said officers contacted a gunshot victim along Kit Carson Street. Though the victim was located on Kit Carson, investigators said, based on preliminary information, the shooting happened at a different location. The victim in the shooting, a 17-year-old boy, was shot in the leg when entering a public housing complex in the area and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Information regarding a suspect was not available. Investigators said Wednesday’s shooting does not appear to be related to the double homicide. Wednesday’s shooting investigation marked the second in the area in fewer than 24 hours. The community was still reeling after the Seavey Circle shooting claimed the life of 7-year-old Isabel Martin. Her uncle was arrested in connection to the shooting.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Shot, Robbed While Waiting In Car Outside Stockton Business

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after a man was shot while he was sitting in his car parked outside of a Stockton business late Tuesday night. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. along the 600 block of W. Martin Luther King Boulevard. Stockton police say the 20-year-old victim was sitting in his car when someone walked up to him and shot him. He was then struck with the gun. Two other suspects then robbed the man. Exactly what was stolen is unclear. The man was taken to the hospital and police say he’s expected to survive. The suspects were last seen leaving the area in a truck. Few distinguishing details about the suspects have been released at this point in the investigation.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspected Retail Crime Ring Member Arrested After Auburn Target Theft

AUBURN (CBS13) — A man suspected of being a part of an organized retail theft crime ring has been arrested after a chase in Auburn on over the weekend. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, early Sunday evening, an employee at the Auburn Target store reported that someone had stolen several high-value items. As captured on surveillance cameras, the suspect filled a box full of baby formula cans and then walked out of the store without paying. Deputies managed to get to the scene as the suspect was just getting into his SUV. The suspect took off, however, and sparked...
AUBURN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mental Health#Advertising
CBS Sacramento

Lawsuit Claims Sacramento Sheriff’s Office Illegally Transferred Immigrants To ICE

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) announced Tuesday it is suing the Sacramento County sheriff claiming his office illegally transferred immigrants to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The lawsuit claims Sheriff Scott Jones is breaking state law. The suit — which was filed Monday on behalf of Sacramento resident Michael Echeveste and area nonprofits United Latinos and NorCal Resist — alleges the sheriff’s office illegally transferred immigrants to ICE after the inmates have completed their jail sentences instead of releasing them back to their families and communities. Examples were cited, including one claiming the sheriff’s office told ICE that...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stonelake Elementary In Elk Grove Briefly Locked Down Due To Stabbing At Nearby Home

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A stabbing investigation nearby had Stonelake Elementary School in Elk Grove on a precautionary lockdown Wednesday, police say. Update: Officers are currently investigating a stabbing that occurred at a residence. The suspect was located a few miles away and taken into custody. The victim was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) November 17, 2021 Officers were at the scene, which was a home in the area of Maritime and Sailview drives. Elk Grove police said the suspect — identified as Samuel Boston, 19 — was located a few miles away from the home and was taken into custody. His identity has not yet been released. Boston was charged with attempted murder. The victim was taken to the hospital and their condition was unknown. With Stonelake Elementary being near the scene, however, the campus was briefly placed on a precautionary lockdown. Updates to follow.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Law Enforcement Agencies Stepping Up Recruitment Efforts As Vacancies Pile Up

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Behind the badge, the struggle is real when it comes to recruitment. It’s an industry-wide trend that law enforcement agencies are facing. “It’s harder to recruit,” said Rod Grassman with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. That’s the reality. At one point a couple of months ago, the department was down 100 positions – nearly 10 percent of sworn deputies. That’s double the vacancies they usually have. “We certainly have had many retirements,” Grassman said. The protests and civil unrest of 2020 didn’t help. “Certainly, when people are getting an anti-police message, that’s going to have some sort of effect on people’s interest in...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Custody After Double Homicide At Lodi Park

LODI (CBS13) — A suspect is in custody after a double homicide at a Lodi park Tuesday morning. Randall Allenbaugh, 29, of Lodi, was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on two murder charges. According to the Lodi Police Department, it is believed Allenbaugh and the two victims were known to each other. Lodi police said they received a report just before 8 a.m. of two bodies lying near the railroad tracks and Salas Park. Allenbaugh was located at the park and was taken into custody. A man who calls himself the Stockton Batman claims to have caught the killer, though police have...
LODI, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Sacramento

Suspicious Package Found Near Woodland Post Office Turns Out To Be Typewriter

2:55 p.m. UPDATE: An Explosive Ordinance Disposal team used a robot to determine that the package was benign. It appears to have just been a suitcase with an old typewriter inside. The parking lot has now been reopened. WOODLAND (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious package that was found in a Woodland parking lot late Monday morning. Woodland police say the suspicious package was found near the Post Office along W. Main Street. Avoid the Area. Officers are investigating a suspicious package on W. Main St. by the Post Office. The roadway is open to traffic, but the parking lot is closed. The parking lot is restricted from both vehicle and foot traffic. Thank you for your help. (VLD) #WoodlandPD — Woodland Police Department (@WoodlandPD) November 15, 2021 Officers note that the roadway in the area is open, but the parking lot is currently restricted. No information about the package, including why it has been deemed suspicious, has been released at this point. Updates to follow.
WOODLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Autism Non-Profit Repeatedly Hit By Thieves Asks Community For Help With Door Monitoring, Security

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento non-profit store that highlights works of art made by young people on the autism spectrum, is being hit repeatedly by thieves. Now, there’s a call to action to protect the store. Vanessa Bieker is the founder of The Fly Brave Emporium. It’s where she and her son John Almeda spend a lot of their time providing resources to people with developmental disabilities. But since September, Vanessa says she’s been dealing with aggressive squatters that she’s even caught stealing from her non-profit store. “He threw a bottle and got very aggressive,” she described. She says a woman eve swung at her...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: 3 Stockton Officers OK After Possible Fentanyl Exposure

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police say three Stockton officers may have been exposed to fentanyl on Sunday morning. The Stockton Police Department says the officers responded to the 1100 block of Parma Road just after 10 a.m. for a death investigation. At some point during the investigation, police say three officers were possibly exposed to fentanyl. With fentanyl being about 80 times more potent as morphine, according to the CDC, exposure to it is a serious cause for concern. Police say the three officers were possibly exposed have been taken to the hospital for emulation. All of the officers are OK. No other information about the incident, including the original death investigation, has been released at this point.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Family Of Four Involved In Highway 99 Shooting

LODI (CBS13) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Lodi that was likely caused by gunfire along Hwy. 99 on Sunday. The crash was nearly fatal and investigators still don’t know who may have pulled the trigger. “The mom and kids came out first pretty quick but the dad. It wasn’t looking that good for him,” said Dylan Biegler who heard the shots ring out on Sunday. “I was just in my room…and I just hear six gunshots and someone drive off and then you hear a loud bang,” he said. Biegler says he wasn’t sure where they were coming from and...
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Clements Bar Alcohol License Suspended After Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Card Sales Investigation

CLEMENTS (CBS13) — A bar in a small San Joaquin County town has had its liquor license suspended after an investigation into allegations that it was selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control says alcohol sales at the Old Corner Saloon in Clements are prohibited as of Nov. 1. ABC says Old Corner Saloon’s owner has signed a stipulation that accepts the disciplinary action instead of an administrative hearing. Earlier in the year, undercover agents confirmed that fake COVID-19 vaccination cards were being sold at the bar. The undercover agents were able to buy fraudulent vaccine cards on several occasions, ABC says. The owner of the bar was subsequently arrested. Alcohol sales at the bar are suspended for at least 75 days and will stay suspended until the license is transferred to someone else. The license can possibly be revoked if it’s not transferred within six months.
CLEMENTS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Neighborhood Nightmare: Squatters, Break-Ins Reported At Another Vacant Tahoe Park Home

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Possible squatters, multiple break-ins and concerns over safety – all of these are issues neighbors in Tahoe Park say started when Opendoor bought a house on their block. The issues started over the summer, according to multiple neighbors who spoke to CBS13 with their concerns. The 58th Street house, listed as “off market” on Opendoor’s website as of this week, was bought by the tech company for $535,000. A neighbor that lives within walking distance of this home said he called the police twice Saturday to go to the home. You see the signs on the house, and it’s boarded...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Manteca 7-Eleven Robbed At Gunpoint, Search On For 2 Suspects

MANTECA (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding the two suspects who robbed a Manteca 7-Eleven store at gunpoint last week. Manteca police say, just before 1 a.m. back on Nov. 10, two people walked into the W. Yosemite Avenue store. One of the suspects then pulled out a handgun and pointed at the clerk, demanding money. It’s unclear how much was stolen, but the suspects eventually left in a newer-model, silver Toyota Camry without license plates. Surveillance photos of the suspects and their car were released on Monday. Anyone who may have seen the crime, or with any other information relevant to the investigation, is urged to call detectives at (209) 456-8212.
MANTECA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Believed To Be On Drugs During Crash That Killed Stockton Senior

STOCKTON (CBS13) — An 84-year-old woman has died after the car she was riding in was struck by a DUI suspect near Stockton late Sunday night. The crash happened a little after 8:45 p.m. along the 700 block of S. Gertrude Ave. in a residential neighborhood just east of Stockton city limits. Cabrera California Highway Patrol says a pickup truck was apparently speeding along S. Gertrude Ave. when it failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Horner Avenue and ran into the passenger side of an SUV. Two Stockton residents were inside the SUV, an 81-year-old man who was driving...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
51K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy