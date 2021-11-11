Schools setting up vaccine clinics for elementary students

Heather McCall, an LPN at Access Health on Rural Acres Drive in Beckley, prepares a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination for children.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald) Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald

In the same week that Gov. Jim Justice awarded $50,000 checks to winners in the "I Got Vaxxed" competition, sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Education, some school districts in southern West Virginia were planning to establish vaccine clinics for elementary school children to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

School officials in Raleigh, Fayette and Greenbrier counties all emphasized that parents will decide if their children are to receive the vaccine.

Justice on Tuesday traveled to the state's four highest-vaccinated middle schools — Andrew Jackson Middle School and Elkview Middle School in Kanawha County, Geary Elementary and Middle School in Roane County and Morgantown Learning Academy in Mongongalia County — and gave $50,000 checks to each school. The goal of the program is to encourage eligible school-age children, along with teachers and school staff, to get vaccinated.

The governor will next award $50,000 to the four elementary schools and four high schools with the largest vaccination percentage of the eligible school population.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine on Oct. 29 for children ages 5 to 11, and local districts are working out how to offer the vaccine to young students while still navigating political landmines in more rural southern West Virginia, where a number of parents had protested school mask mandates at school board meetings in August.

While Raleigh, Fayette and Wyoming school districts plan to work with local health care providers to offer school-based vaccination at elementary schools, Greenbrier County will not be hosting clinics for the age group.

"For the 5- to 11-year-olds, we do not intend to offer shots at clinics in the schools," Greenbrier Schools Head Nurse Paula McCoy reported on Wednesday. "We are definitely encouraging vaccinations for those age groups, but we're asking that it be done either at the health department or the pediatrician's office."

McCoy said school health officials made the decision after speaking with local health department officials.

"Vaccines are often times really traumatic for that age group," she said. "We feel like a parent needs to be present for that."

She said the district has hosted vaccine clinics for older students and staff. Although data for the number of vaccinated students was not available on Wednesday, McCoy reported that at least 69 percent of teachers and staff have been fully vaccinated – higher than the state rate, where 51.8 percent of West Virginians are fully vaccinated, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources.

She added that 72 percent of teachers have had at least one dose, based on vaccine clinics that the school sponsored.

"I do believe that number has gone up, since then," she added. "We've got 69 percent of our staff that are fully vaccinated.

"Some of them have had booster doses on top of that.

"I'm pretty proud of that, and I believe that our numbers are probably a little better than that, now.

"We did a lot of vaccinations in our schools, made it really convenient for our staff, but some people went to pharmacies and got those."

McCoy reported that state officials maintain a directory of students who have been vaccinated. School officials may enter an individual student's name and see the reported vaccination status, if it has been entered into the database. She added that Greenbrier Schools health workers have not gone through the directory to enter each individual student's name in order to compile statistics.

She pointed out that it would be a time-consuming process.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Communications Director Allison Adler did not immediately respond Wednesday afternoon to a request for vaccination statistics in southern West Virginia.

Superintendent David Price said Tuesday that Raleigh school officials have tracked student vaccines only through the quarantine process. When a student is exposed to Covid, the health department places the student on quarantine unless the student was wearing a mask or shows proof of vaccination.

"That's the only time we would know," said Price, referring to whether a student is vaccinated. "Otherwise, it's just like anything else, a private decision made by each individual."

He added that the number of quarantined students is a "fraction" of the number of quarantines at the beginning of the 2021-2022 academic year. He attributed the lowered numbers to a mask mandate passed three weeks into the school year and to higher vaccination rates.

"Exposure and your unvaccinated typically are going to be quarantined," he said. "Most of that, right now, at our schools, is lunchtime exposure or with extracurricular activities, because we are wearing masks at school, and it has helped, tremendously, with that."

He added that 50 percent of teachers are fully vaccinated through school clinics but that the number is possibly higher, since some teachers may have opted to get vaccinated at a pharmacy or a health care provider.

Price said Raleigh Schools is working with Access Health and New River Health to establish clinics on school properties. Parents will have to give permission for their children to receive vaccines at school.

"Parents still have to be involved in that," he said. "Those are all parents' decision."

In Fayette County, Schools Superintendent Gary Hough and administrative assistant Aimee Shumate reported Tuesday that clinics are being set up for elementary-age students.

School officials first sent out a survey to discover how many parents want their elementary school students to receive the vaccine at school, in an effort to know the number of vaccines to order. At the time, Hough said, the Food and Drug Administration had not yet approved the vaccine.

"The first time we put the survey out, when we asked how many would be interested, we didn't get a very good response from the parents," said Shumate. "Not a lot of people signed up.

"We put the survey out there, again."

Shumate said about 100 students ages 5-11 had signed up for vaccines by Tuesday.

The survey ends this Friday, said Shumate. Based on the results, Fayette Schools will begin to work with local wellness centers to offer the vaccine to elementary-age students.

Shumate said half of Fayette school employees are vaccinated, while about 50 students age 16 and older have been vaccinated through the school system.

"This is only the number that we administered," she emphasized. "I know of employees and students that are vaccinated (but) didn't get it through the school system."

As in other school districts, Fayette school officials do not currently track those numbers.

Summers County Schools website reports that school-based clinics are already set up for Jumping Branch Elementary School (Nov. 15, 1-3 p.m.), Hinton Area Elementary School (Nov. 16, 12:30-2:30 p.m.) and Talcott Elementary School (Nov. 30, 1-3 p.m.)

A clinic is set for Summers Middle School on Nov. 29 from 1-3 p.m.

Covid vaccines are also available to the 5-11 age group at the Summers County Health Department on Nov. 9 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Nov. 16 and Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vaccines are by appointment only by calling 304-466-3388 and pressing #2. A parent or legal guardian must be present or must send written consent to the health department and to the schools in order for the children to receive their vaccines.

Summers Schools Superintendent David Warvel said the district did not have any statistics regarding the number of staff and students who are vaccinated.

"I don't ask," he said.

Wyoming County Schools did not keep vaccination numbers for students but reported the highest percentage of fully vaccinated teachers among districts polled, at 85 percent.

"I think it comes from leadership," Wyoming Schools Assistant Superintendent John Henry said. "Our superintendent (Deirdre Cline) does not push it, but she certainly encourages it."

He said that former Assistant Superintendent Robin Hall had "put in a lot of hours to get those vaccines secured and work out the logistics" last school year, which led to the vaccination process being more convenient for school employees. The school then partnered with Tug River Health Association, which brought mobile units to the school to vaccinate teachers and students.

"That's been really effective in getting our student vaccines," he added.

Henry said that Wyoming County, like other counties, "had a really tough time, at one point" with Covid-related illness among residents.

"We had a lot of people that were really sick, and we just tried to communicate with the health department as much as possible, tried to communicate with our health care providers and get out the correct, accurate information," he said. "We just tried to keep people informed and make it convenient for them to be ale to get the vaccine, if they want it.

"We live in an age of convenience in this world. If you can make things convenient for people, they're more likely to participate."

Prior to the FDA approval of the vaccine for 5-11-year-olds, Wyoming Schools had sent out a survey and received positive responses from about 85 parents on Wednesday, said Henry.

Based on the results, Tug River Health Association will visit each school to administer the vaccine. Family Health Care is also assisting.

The vaccine is also available for kids at Charlie's Pharmacy in Mullens by calling 304-294-5447 or by calling a pediatrician, according to the Wyoming Schools website.