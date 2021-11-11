ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Damian Lillard Has Remained Unflinchingly Loyal to Portland, but Charles Barkley Admitted It’s Finally Time for a Trail Blazers Reset: ‘They Got to Break the Team up and Try Something Different’

By Andrew Hanlon
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Out of disappointment stemming from yet another early postseason exit, Damian Lillard finally showed some frustration with the Portland Trail Blazers organization last summer. The NBA world pounced, and despite almost defiantly reiterating his desire to remain in Portland, the cat was out of the bag, and an offseason full of...

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Report: Damian Lillard 'Obsessed' with Idea of Draymond Green Joining Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is reportedly "obsessed" with the idea of the team trying to make a trade for Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Portland's continued interest in the three-time All-Star during an appearance Wednesday on the HoopsHype Podcast. "The Blazers...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Nets Trade Pairs James Harden, Damian Lillard

With there being a lot of talk about Damian Lillard’s future in Portland, management getting blasted for their coaching search in the offseason and now the front office now being investigated due to misconduct in the workplace, getting off to a slow start was the last thing the Portland Trail Blazers needed this NBA season.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Jamal Murray
Person
Damian Lillard
Birmingham Star

Damian Lillard keeps battling cold shooting as Blazers face Pacers

Damian Lillard will once again attempt to relocate his shooting touch when the Portland Trail Blazers host the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. A six-time All-Star known for his long-range bombing, Lillard has connected on just 35.3 percent of his field-goal attempts through Portland's first eightgames. He has been even more anemic from 3-point range, making just 23.4 percent (18 of 77).
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tnt
Fear The Sword

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers gamethread

One of the highlights of tonight’s game is, without question Larry Nance Jr.’s first game back in Cleveland after being traded to the Trail Blazers over the summer. Nance is still getting comfortable in Portland — he’s coming off the bench, averaging 17.7 minutes per game while averaging 5.9 points and 5.3 rebounds. The Trail Blazers are also still revving up this year, starting out 3-4 as Damian Lillard has a slow start to the year.
NBA
FanSided

Portland Trail Blazers: Discussing Damian Lillard’s struggles with Roger Galo

The Portland Trail Blazers have been wildly inconsistent through the early 2021-2022 NBA season. They’ve either blown some very talented opponents out of the water, or lost ugly against some frustratingly beatable challengers. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what’s holding the Blazers back, but shooting can pretty much be chalked up as one of the most pressing concerns. Former Juniata College star and renowned shooting coach Roger Galo takes the time to break down some of the good and the bad from what he’s seen from the Blazers snipers so far.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Damian Lillard Spoke On His Portland Trail Blazers' Future After Game With 76ers

Damian Lillard spoke to the media after the Portland Trail Blazers lost to the Philadelphia 76ers. View the original article to see embedded media. The Portland Trail Blazers lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 113-103 in Philadelphia on Monday night. The 76ers improved to 5-2, and the Blazers fell to 3-4.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Damian Lillard's Masterplan To Get Some More Help In Portland

This past summer, Damian Lillard fed the rumor mill with cryptic comments and hints that he might be reconsidering his future in Portland. But by the time the smoke cleared, and the new season began, Dame had made the decision to stay, and he eventually shut down all the noise about him demanding a trade.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs Top 3: Efficient shooting stalls Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers

The Cavs defeated Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers on Wednesday. The Cavs are now 5-4 on the year, going 4-2 in their last six and knocking off the Hornets, Nuggets, Clippers, and now Trail Blazers. Expectations should be tempered, mostly due to the Cavaliers starting out similarly last year, but this is a much better scoring team. Despite Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers not being very good at the moment, you can’t sleep on them and a win over them at home is a heck of a thing.
NBA
Yardbarker

Check Out The Photo Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard Posted To Instagram

The Indiana Pacers fell to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night 110-106, and fell to 3-7 on the new season. As for the Blazers, they snapped a three-game losing streak and advance to 4-5. Damian Lillard has struggled to shoot the ball this season, and his struggles continued on...
NBA
Sporting News

Three reasons why Lakers can't trade for Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard

Whenever an NBA star becomes available as a free agent or trade target — or, really, could possibly become available at some point in the future — the Lakers are automatically connected to that player. The standard Photoshop images quickly hit social media, and the fake trades are constructed. Damian...
NBA
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

175K+
Followers
23K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy