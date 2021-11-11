Damian Lillard Has Remained Unflinchingly Loyal to Portland, but Charles Barkley Admitted It’s Finally Time for a Trail Blazers Reset: ‘They Got to Break the Team up and Try Something Different’

The Cavs defeated Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers on Wednesday. The Cavs are now 5-4 on the year, going 4-2 in their last six and knocking off the Hornets, Nuggets, Clippers, and now Trail Blazers. Expectations should be tempered, mostly due to the Cavaliers starting out similarly last year, but this is a much better scoring team. Despite Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers not being very good at the moment, you can’t sleep on them and a win over them at home is a heck of a thing.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO