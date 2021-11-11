This is How NY Project Hope of Rockland Helps Children, Teens, and Families

The NY Project Hope Support Helpline has been a valuable tool for so many struggling with the impact of COVID-19. The NYPH Crisis Counseling Program provides emotional support, outreach, and education to assist individuals and communities coping with COVID-19. It is a strengths-based program offering support that promotes resilience, empowerment, and recovery. Plus, It’s always free, confidential, and anonymous.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a global health crisis, but much of the focus has been on aspects of physical health. However, due to the pandemic, a mental health crisis has also emerged. The Mental Health Association of Westchester is a proud provider of NY Project Hope, a program of the NYS Office of Mental Health funded by FEMA, offering a statewide crisis counseling program initiative available to every Rockland County resident. It has provided a backbone of resources and referrals to feeding programs, financial assistance, immigration assistance, employment assistance, and education based on COVID-19 vaccination concerns.

NY Project Hope Crisis Counselors Provide Coping Strategies for Parents to Help Teens

Adolescents have been affected by the pandemic in a unique way and Project Hope offers a guide for parents to help them. “The involvement of family and surrounding community support such as school personnel, physicians, and mental health professionals is crucial in supporting a child and youth through the challenges during and after a disaster,” according to Kimberly Bouton, NYPH of Rockland’s crisis counselor. “Restoring safety for a child and older youth is different. However, the foundation of each involves understanding, attention, and support.”

New York Project Hope’s well-trained crisis counselors understand what teens and families are going through. Their responsibilities include:

Helping all Rockland residents understand their current situation and reactions to COVID-19

Helping residents reduce stress

Providing emotional support

Promoting the use or development of coping strategies

Connecting New Yorkers with other people and agencies who can help them in their recovery process.

NYPH has helped those suffering from grief due to the loss of loved ones. In addition, counselors can assist with referrals for long-term mental health services if needed.