ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

After promise, Musk sells $1.1B in Tesla shares to pay taxes

KOMU
 7 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — After promising on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold about 900,000 shares of the electric car maker’s stock, netting...

www.komu.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

Electric vehicle market hype could be helping Tesla shares. The stock is still down meaningfully from a 52-week high of more than 1,243. Analysts expect big growth from the automaker in the fourth quarter. What happened. Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) surged on Wednesday, climbing as much as 6.2%. As of...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Time for Electric Vehicle ETFs Instead of Rivian & Tesla?

RIVN - Free Report) and Tesla (. TSLA - Free Report) -- lately. Rivian Automotive, the electric-vehicle company backed by Amazon.com Inc. (. AMZN - Free Report) (which has 20% stake in the automaker) and Ford Motor went public on Nov 10, 2021 through a high-profile IPO. As many as 153 million shares were sold at an initial offering price of $78.00, valuing the company at $66.5 billion. The shares of Rivian jumped 48.3% since the debut.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Shares#Stock Options#Detroit#Ap
teslarati.com

Elon Musk wants to know how his $15 billion in taxes will be used by the US gov’t

Tesla CEO Elon Musk wants to know how his $15 billion in taxes will be used by the US government. The sentiment was recently shared on Twitter following a weekend that saw Musk responding to US Senator Bernie Sanders on the social media platform, resulting in much controversy and criticism from the longtime politician’s supporters.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Faraday Future stock gets downgrade on 'uncertainty' around disclosures

Analyst Dan Ives at Wedbush on Tuesday lowered his rating on shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. to the equivalent of hold, due to "uncertainty at a pivotal moment," he said in a note. Electric-car startup Faraday Future, which became public through a SPAC deal in July, said late Monday it was delaying regulatory filings while a board of directors' committee reviews allegations of "inaccurate disclosures." That's a "clear risk that changes the Faraday story for the near-term," Ives said. "The stock gets put squarely in the investor penalty box until this overhang clears," he said. Ives is one of three analysts following the stock, according to FactSet. At the time of its debut on the Nasdaq, Faraday Future said its its luxury electric crossover FF 91 was coming to market next year.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 4.08% to $1,054.73 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.76% to 15,973.86 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.15% to 36,142.22. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $188.76 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

After 18 Months, Elon Musk Finally Sells His Bay Area Mansion

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has finally snagged a buyer for his Bay Area-based “last remaining house,” which has been on and off the market for the last 18 months. What Happened: Mansion Global reported the sale of the 16,000-square-foot mansion in Hillsborough, California, occurred over the weekend, as per information from the Multiple Listing Service.
REAL ESTATE
u.today

Elon Musk Slams Fiat Money

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again criticized government-issued fiat currencies in response to a tweet posted by Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus. The centibillionaire underscored how little ordinary people actually know about “normal” money, highlighting how outdated and malleable it is. COBOL, an aging programming language developed in the 1950s,...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy