California prepares for possible winter pandemic surge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's independent Legislative Analyst's Office is forecasting that the state will have a $31 billion budget surplus next. The predicted surplus is so large the office estimates it will exceed a constitutional limit on state spending by more than $14 billion. That could require Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers to either cut taxes, spend more money on schools and infrastructure or give rebates to taxpayers.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today's Why Guy question from Sue who asks, "Why Guy, what's the required percentage of vaccinated Californians needed so that we are not required to wear masks or show proof of vaccination?" Sue, let's take a quick look at the state's dashboard for fully vaccinated people. In...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A severe drought prompted California Gov. Gavin Newsom to ask people to voluntarily cut water use by 15%. Data released Tuesday shows most aren't doing that. Californians reduced their water by 3.9% in September. That's down from 5.1% in August. Overall, California has reduced its water consumption by just 3.6% since July, when Newsom made the request. Water agencies say many people permanently reduced their water use during the last drought. They say further savings will take more time and money to achieve.
CAPAY, Calif. — Local grower Fritz Durst is a sixth generation farmer out of Capay Valley. Over the last 30 years, Durst says he and his family have taken a no-till approach to farming. The practice of tilling land has been around since the beginning of farming. Later European settlers...
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Lea este artículo en español. Eighteen miles south of the Central Valley home that was her prison, down Highway 99 past almond orchards and trucks overloaded with hay bales, sits the Madera County Superior Court. The four-story steel-structure with its light granite exterior boasts 10 courtrooms, large flat-screen monitors and a glass-skinned atrium. The courthouse opened in 2015 in this county of 160,000, part of a decades-long effort to shift funding and oversight of local courts to the state and ensure equal access to justice for all Californians.
ANTIOCH, Calif. — A Northern California health clinic gave 14 children the wrong dose when administering pediatric COVID-19 vaccines over the weekend. Sutter Health said in a statement that 14 of the vaccinations given at its pediatric clinic in Antioch had “an incorrect amount” of diluent, which is used to dilute the concentrated form of the vaccine.
GALT, Calif. — Some Galt parents are speaking out in support of the Galt Unified School District requiring its students to be fully vaccinated from COVID-19. This comes after some parents protested in California against their children being required to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Martha Vielma told ABC10 she tested...
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — There is a ray of hope for the vanishing orange-and-black Western monarch butterflies. The number of creatures wintering along California's central coast is bouncing back after the population reached an all-time low last year. An annual winter count last year by the Xerces Society recorded fewer...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the second time since Governor Gavin Newsom mandated vaccines for students, thousands of protestors took to the steps of the Capitol to voice their opposition. The mandate does not go into effect until the semester after the FDA gives full approval for kids. Right now, it’s...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Gov. Gavin Newsom will soon get to make yet another appointment with far-reaching implications: Who should lead the independent agency tasked with evaluating the performance of his own administration?. Elaine Howle — who has led the California State Auditor’s office...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Health officials in Stanislaus County are dropping their local face covering mandate that has been in place since September. “We have made progress decreasing the spread of COVID‐19 in Stanislaus County, but we need to not let our guard down. We are entering the season where respiratory viruses, including the virus that causes COVID‐19, thrive and spread. Please continue to take measures to protect yourself and your loved ones,” said Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, Stanislaus County Public Health Officer.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A private California port terminal that handles and stores coal from Utah before it's shipped overseas to Asia must halt those operations by the end of 2026. That's per a settlement signed Friday by the city of Richmond and the Levin-Richmond Terminal Corporation. Utah-based coal company Wolverine...
CALIFORNIA, USA — After some big strikes from Kaiser Permanente workers were averted in the past few days, thousands of workers could walk off the job for sympathy strikes. The sympathy strikes come in support of Local 39 Operating Engineers, who have been on strike themselves for nearly two months. Jobs affected by the potential strike vote include optometrists, clinical laboratory scientists, respiratory and x-ray technicians, licensed vocational nurses, certified nursing assistants, surgical technicians, pharmacy technicians, phlebotomists, medical assistants, and housekeepers, among hundreds of other positions.
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The city of Roseville was recognized by the Center for Digital Government (CDG) for its efforts to improve digital experiences for residents and businesses. The CDG is a national research and advisory institute that focuses on technology and best practices in state and local government, according to...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With Thanksgiving approaching, another year of holiday plans are taking shape under the cloud of COVID-19. Health officials are concerned that cases could spike this winter in part due to family gatherings. “The big question is what’s going to happen this holiday season," said infectious disease expert...
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Various organizations in Elk Grove have been working together to create an Overnight Warming Location (OWL) Cooperative to provide warming centers this winter for the unhoused community. City officials, Elk Grove Homeless Assistance Resource Team (HART) and faith-based organizations worked together to create this program. An...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Council is discussing a so-called 'Right to Housing' ordinance being proposed by Mayor Darrell Steinberg on Tuesday night. The ultimate goal is to alleviate the city's homeless crisis. This proposed ordinance would only come into play when the city has created enough capacity by January 2023, which is what they're working on now in their $100 million homeless plan.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Parents, teachers and students are rallying back to the Capitol, hammering in a message that their fight against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students isn't one that'll end any time soon. “I think the commitment is amongst all these parents that they are not going to give...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California electrician has been ordered to pay $481.3 million in restitution as part of his sentence for participating in a $1 billion Ponzi scheme. Joseph Bayliss of Martinez was sentenced Tuesday to three years in federal prison on top of the restitution. He was hired by Benicia-based DC Solar to pose as a licensed engineer to inspect new mobile solar generator units that were mounted on trailers.
LOS ANGELES — President Joe Biden last month announced a deal to operate the Port of Los Angeles around the clock to break a massive backlog of cargo that's driving up prices for consumers. But it hasn't happened yet. Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said Tuesday the...
Comments / 0