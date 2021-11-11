Turtle Mountain Tribe hit with cyberattack

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A student and two adult relatives of a student fought outside of Little Flower High School in Philadelphia. Now, police are investigating. The fight was caught on camera outside of the Catholic girls’ school in the city’s Hunting Park neighborhood on Tuesday. Officials say an interaction between those students in school led to the fight. They banned the adult relatives from school property. In a letter to families, the school said “This is an understandably stressful and disheartening situation, but we want to assure you that we take very seriously our responsibility to create a safe and secure environment for all of our students, faculty and staff.”

