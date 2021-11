WSH – 29 DET – 21 Zach Fucale –You knew it would be the first thing I touch on. Zach Fucale was called up to duty as a result of Vitek Vanecek’s shoulder injury. Jeff Skinner fell on top of Vanecek late in the third period and Vanecek seemed to be laboring his shoulder. There is no word exactly how long Vanecek will be out but @SamanthaJPell did tweet that he was spotted at practice recently and this is more of a maintenance day for Vanecek. Zach Fucale was awesome last night! He became the first goaltender in Capitals history to post a shutout in his NHL debut! Fucale was picked in the second round by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2013 NHL draft. Since 2015, he has bounced around five different AHL teams but has settled in with the Capitals the past two. This was a massive win for the Capitals and they could not have done it without Fucale. All bias aside, this is also just a really cool story about a guy who finally got his big break on the big stage and boy did he shine! Congrats, Fucale!

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO