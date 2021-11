(AP and WPTA21) - Hershey is expanding its salty snack portfolio with the purchase of Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels and Pretzels Inc. The Hershey Co. said Wednesday that it will spend $1.2 billion for North Dakota-based Dot’s Pretzels as well as Pretzels Inc., an Indiana-based manufacturer of Dot’s Pretzels that operates three plants. The deal is expected to close later this year.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO