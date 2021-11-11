ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TJ Osborne Kisses Boyfriend After CMAs Win 9 Months After Coming Out: 'Love Wins Tonight'

By Rachel DeSantis
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrothers Osborne took home the prize for vocal duo of the year at the 2021 CMA Awards on Wednesday — and had their nearest and dearest on hand to help them bask in their win. TJ Osborne, 36, celebrated before accepting the award by kissing his boyfriend Abi Ventura,...

Comments / 48

DANsuck
6d ago

The CMA’s are a disgrace. Not based on any talent simply based on the left perpetually pushing the latest gay, black or whatever.

Reply(3)
23
act right
6d ago

All the woke folk walk away with awards , true country left Nashville years ago. Any country artist that supports rioters and threatens Americans way of life can kiss it.

Reply(2)
7
Free America
6d ago

Brokeback Nashville whoo hoo somebody gonna get lucky after the show tonight only thing missing is Elton John hmmmmm

Reply(3)
21
earnthenecklace.com

Who Is Abi Ventura? Facts about TJ Osborne’s Boyfriend

The 2021 CMA Awards saw more than one couple go red carpet official. TJ Osborne, the lead vocalist of Brothers Osborne, celebrated winning Vocal Duo of the Year with his brother, John Osborne. And he topped off the win with a kiss from his boyfriend, Abi Ventura. TJ Osborne came out to the public in a candid Time interview in February 2021. Since then, his fans have been eager to know more about who TJ Osborne’s boyfriend is. Abi Ventura keeps a low profile, which provokes curiosity about him. We reveal more about their relationship here.
RELATIONSHIPS
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2005: Miranda Lambert Sets The Stage On Fire (Literally) With Debut CMA Performance Of “Kerosene”

With the CMA’s right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the greatest moments on the show throughout the years. From Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices”, to Waylon Jennings’ 1975 acceptance speech, to Sturgill Simpson’s iconic busking performance outside of Bridgestone Arena and plenty more, we’ve seen wild stuff happen since the shows inception in 1967.
MUSIC
995qyk.com

Luke Bryan’s Wife Doesn’t Mind The Women Who Swoon Over Him

Luke Bryan’s wife Caroline sat down with Jay Cutler on his Uncut podcast and shared some tidbits about her and Luke’s marriage recently. Caroline even talked about her husband being sought after by other women. Caroline said, “Luke’s ass and his ass-shaking has made us a lot of money, so...
RELATIONSHIPS
New York Post

Morgan Wallen speaks out after CMA Awards ban, album of the year loss

Morgan Wallen says he’s “blessed” despite losing out on a Country Music Association award and being banned from the awards show, which was held in Nashville on Wednesday night. The controversial country music star — who has been embroiled in a racial slur scandal — took to Twitter just minutes...
CELEBRITIES
Mic

What last night's CMAs say about the future of country music

“Whatever makes you country, you are welcome here tonight,” Luke Bryan poignantly mentioned in his opening monologue hosting the 55th Annual Country Music Awards at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena last night. The statement was slipped in between forced award show banter and Bryan’s American Idol co-star judges, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, sneaking up on him for a cameo — but its importance likely echoed for anyone who caught it. It was a statement of inclusivity that rarely is front and center in the country music arena, especially not at its biggest night celebrating its stars who are usually conservative, white, straight and Christian. But even if it feels forced, and awkwardly late compared to the rest of the music industry, the effort finally being made to drag Big Country into the present was felt at last night’s ceremony.
MUSIC
Billboard

Carrie Underwood & Jason Aldean Sang the Hell Out of 'If I Didn't Love You' at 2021 CMAs: Watch

Country heavy-hitters Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean hit Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (Nov. 10) for the 2021 CMA Awards. Taking the stage together, the two powerhouses sang their hit duet "If I Didn't Love You" live for the first time together anywhere. The moment was clearly a meaningful one for both, with Aldean and Underwood imbuing their vocals with a resonance and pain that was palpable.
MUSIC
T.J. Osborne's Love With Boyfriend Abi Ventura Conquers All at CMA Awards

TJ Osborne, from the dynamic country group Brothers Osborne, made headlines during the 2021 CMA Awards after making his relationship public with boyfriend Abi Ventura. After TJ and his brother, John Osborne, took home the award for Vocal Duo of the Year, they celebrated by kissing their significant others! This moment was a huge milestone for the country singer, who publically came out in February of 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

Inclusion at the CMAs? Sounds nice. So why that nasty cheer for Morgan Wallen?

Each year, the CMA Awards flash across television screens, trying to convince the unconvinced that country music is the people’s music. Lately, that task has felt more like damage control. It’s been an especially tumultuous year in Nashville, with some of country music’s biggest names speaking out against vaccine mandates, not to mention the industry’s newest superstar having been caught on camera saying a racial slur.
MUSIC
987thebull.com

TJ Osborne was a little nervous to bring his boyfriend to the CMA’s

Brothers Osborne’s Vocal Duo of the Year win at Wednesday night’s CMA Awards was extra sweet for bandmate TJ Osborne in one big way. The singer, who came out as gay early in 2021, got to bring his boyfriend, Abi Ventura, to the show. The couple even shared a celebratory...
MUSIC
