Nick Chubb helped power the Browns to a big divisional win Sunday, cruising for 137 yards and two touchdowns against the Bengals. But he might be unavailable when Cleveland returns in Week 10 against the Patriots, testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Chubb is still eligible to suit up if he logs consecutive negative COVID tests 24 hours apart ahead of Sunday's game, but for now, he'll join fellow backs Demetric Felton and John Kelly on the reserve/COVID-19 list, leaving the Browns with just one active running back going into the new week.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO