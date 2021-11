GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you travel on Interstate 385 in Greenville you will likely see more enforcement this month. In an effort to combat dangerous, distracted and impaired drivers along Interstate 385 the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said it is teaming up with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and other municipalities within Greenville County to conduct strict enforcement of driving laws during the week of Nov. 16.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO