Socialists & Joe-cialists twist reality when it comes to inflation, economy

“Enough already about ‘transitory’ inflation,” roars Obama economist Steven Rattner at The New York Times. “Last week’s terrible Consumer Price Index” shifts inflation into “the ‘embedded’ category,” risking higher interest rates that will throttle growth. The administration was warned: Obama Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and “many others, including me,” worried about “shoveling an unprecedented amount of spending” into an already-recovering economy. Based on “many conversations with administration officials, lawmakers and informed onlookers,” it’s “clear” that pressure,” particularly from progressives, “was intense.” The White House should now “come clean”: Build Back Better is “paid for” only if “one embraces budget gimmicks” — and more debt will worsen inflation. “We can build this economic plan back better.”
