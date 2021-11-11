ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Socialists & Joe-cialists twist reality when it comes to inflation, economy

By Ike Brannon
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe news that inflation hit a 31-year high in October, increasing at an annual rate of 6.2 percent, has made it extremely difficult for anyone to deny that inflation is real. Most economists acknowledge that it now constitutes a threat to the incipient economic expansion and the standard of living of...

nypost.com

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Seattle

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is nearing pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. Many people are even choosing not to return to the workforce for the time being. But many...
BUSINESS
New York Post

Facts Trump Dems’ claims on Donald’s economy

When President Donald Trump took office in 2017, economists around the world had accepted the fact that the US economy had entered the “new normal” where economic growth would be low, and wage growth nonexistent. Trump’s team argued that deregulation, trade policy and tax cuts could bring us back to the old normal or, more memorably, make America great again.
POTUS
New York Post

We warned them on inflation and other commentary

“Enough already about ‘transitory’ inflation,” roars Obama economist Steven Rattner at The New York Times. “Last week’s terrible Consumer Price Index” shifts inflation into “the ‘embedded’ category,” risking higher interest rates that will throttle growth. The administration was warned: Obama Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and “many others, including me,” worried about “shoveling an unprecedented amount of spending” into an already-recovering economy. Based on “many conversations with administration officials, lawmakers and informed onlookers,” it’s “clear” that pressure,” particularly from progressives, “was intense.” The White House should now “come clean”: Build Back Better is “paid for” only if “one embraces budget gimmicks” — and more debt will worsen inflation. “We can build this economic plan back better.”
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Forbes

Surging U.S. Dollar Signals End Of Covid Trading Era

Winter is coming and if last year is any indicator, a rise in Covid cases due to seasonal susceptibility is likely to be expected. The number of cases is indeed ticking up this month. Don’t expect financial markets to care too much. Perhaps because we saw the effect of vaccinations...
BUSINESS
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
leedaily.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Is Arrving Soon? Latest Update

With inflation increasing day by day, stimulus checks have become a necessary means of survival for most people. The federal government has also stopped giving out these checks. Instead, the US states are now responsible for handing out financial aid to struggling families. These stimulus checks are particularly important for low to medium-income families with different eligibility criteria.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Americans are struggling at the checkout line — and it could cost Democrats

WASHINGTON — Inflation threatens to slow President Joe Biden's agenda, and Republicans say it will help them devastate the Democratic majority in Congress. "Next year's election will be a referendum on grocery prices, and you can expect Republican challengers to talk about little else between now and then," said John Ashbrook, a co-founder of the public affairs firm Cavalry and a former aide to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Biden must tap oil reserves to lower gasoline prices, Schumer says

Nov 14 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration should tap into emergency petroleum reserves to lower rising gasoline prices as Americans go into the holiday season, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday. "We're here today because we need immediate relief at the gas pump and the place to...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Infrastructure#Stimulus#Socialists Joe Cialists#American Rescue Plan#Republican
Reuters

Biden advisers say pandemic, not policies, fueling inflation

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's economic advisers defended his policies on Sunday amid rising inflation that they said was a global issue related to the COVID-19 pandemic, not a result of the administration's programs. U.S. consumer prices last week posted their biggest annual gain in 31...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
hngn.com

Joe Biden Deals With Embarrassment as Democrats Refuse To Back $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill; Nancy Pelosi Opposes "Tax on Rich"

A conservative group with links to former Vice President Mike Pence is starting a new six-figure ad campaign aimed at moderate House Democrats who are undecided over President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar social-security extension. Representatives Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Ed Case of Hawaii, Jared Golden of Maine, Josh Gottheimer of New...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy