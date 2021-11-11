ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, NJ

New Jersey Gym Owner Sentenced To Over 3 Years In Prison For Punching Officer During Capitol Riot

BUTLER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey gym owner who punched a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to more than three years in prison.

Scott Fairlamb , of Butler , was the first to be sentenced for assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Capitol riot .

His 41-month prison term is the longest of 32 riot-related sentences handed down so far.

The sentence may prove to be a benchmark for dozens of others who engaged in violence in the attack.

