Opelousas, LA

Water off for some Opelousas customers due to broken pipe

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
Water is off for some residents in the Opelousas area and will be off for the next few hours.

Mayor Julius Alsandor tells KATC there was a leak caused by a broken pipe, leading to the shutoff. Water is off in the Industrial Park area in northwest Opelousas, off Hwy 3043.

City crews are currently working to repair the leak.

A boil water advisory will be in effect until further notice once the water has been turned back on, the mayor says.

KATC News

Boil advisory lifted in Opelousas

A boil water advisory for some Opelousas residents has been lifted after repairs to a burst water pipe last week. Mayor Julius Alsandor says water samples have been tested and cleared by the Louisiana Department of Health, and residents and businesses in the area of Hwy 3043 are no longer under the boil water advisory.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Opelousas, LA
Opelousas, LA
