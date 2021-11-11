ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

Deputies recognized as Officers of the Year

 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TrP4R_0ct6XDVd00

Deputies in St. Landry Parish got some special recognition on Wednesday when they were presented with Officers of the Year awards.

Crime Stoppers awarded the deputies as a way to show appreciation for the hard work the deputies have been doing.

The award stands not only give encouragement, but acknowledges that their actions are being seen.

"It shows that if you do good work, do your job, come to work, and put in your years and your time when you think people are not watching and noticing, they're noticing," said Sharonne Melancon, Assistant Communication Supervisor Dispatch.

Melancon, who was one of the award recipients, said she was shocked to find out she had won. The award shows her 10 years hasn't been in vain, she said.

This year's award recipients included:

Sharonne Melancon - Dispatcher of the Year
Lt. Ashley Boudreaux - Public Services Officer of the Year
Dy. Allison Sibille - Civil Officer of the Year
Sgt. Cherika Albert - Correctional Officer of the Year
Sgt. Devin Johnson - Crime Stoppers Officer of the Year

------------------------------------------------------------
