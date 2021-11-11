Deputies recognized as Officers of the Year

Deputies in St. Landry Parish got some special recognition on Wednesday when they were presented with Officers of the Year awards.

Crime Stoppers awarded the deputies as a way to show appreciation for the hard work the deputies have been doing.

The award stands not only give encouragement, but acknowledges that their actions are being seen.

"It shows that if you do good work, do your job, come to work, and put in your years and your time when you think people are not watching and noticing, they're noticing," said Sharonne Melancon, Assistant Communication Supervisor Dispatch.

Melancon, who was one of the award recipients, said she was shocked to find out she had won. The award shows her 10 years hasn't been in vain, she said.

This year's award recipients included:

Sharonne Melancon - Dispatcher of the Year

Lt. Ashley Boudreaux - Public Services Officer of the Year

Dy. Allison Sibille - Civil Officer of the Year

Sgt. Cherika Albert - Correctional Officer of the Year

Sgt. Devin Johnson - Crime Stoppers Officer of the Year

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel