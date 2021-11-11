The good, the bad, and the MVP: Michigan basketball defeats Buffalo

College basketball season is back upon us with a sense of normalcy. Fans were back in the stands and Michigan got to hang its Big Ten Championship banner from last season.

The Wolverines started the season off 1-0, with a win over Buffalo, 88-76. This was a good first test for Michigan to open the season since the Bulls are one of the top picks to win the MAC this season — KenPom has Buffalo ranked as the 91st team in the nation. You could tell watching the game that this will be a team that will compete on a nightly basis, and most certainly could win the MAC.

Both teams wanted to come out and play fast, which made this a fun game to watch with the tempo being so high. The Wolverines ended up playing 10 guys in the first half — with four of them being freshmen — and went into halftime up 51-36.

In the second half, Buffalo was able to go on a big run early to cut the lead to single digits, but the Wolverines were able to hold off the Bulls in the end — Michigan proved to be the more talented team on the night.

Here is the good, the bad, and the MVP from the win against Buffalo.

The good

There were a ton of positives in the first game of the year.

The Wolverines shot 40% from 3 — they went 6-for-15 behind the arc as a team. Terrance Williams led the team with two made 3-pointers.

The big story to this game was the two five-star freshmen, Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate.

In the first half, they both showed glimpses as to why they were five-star talents and showed an immediate impact on the court. Houstan showed his ability to shoot from behind the arc and his mid-range game looked good. He also excelled with the ball in his hands as a facilitator — his pass to Diabate for a dunk was a thing of beauty.

Diabate showed his quickness and his ability to cover any position on the court against Buffalo. He made a few nice passes which garnered him three assists on the night.

We already know what Michigan has in its veteran players, but if Wednesday was any indication of things to come from the young guns, then this is going to be a team to be reckoned with.

Houston and Diabate ended up with 11 and seven points respectively.

The bad

Michigan played an almost flawless first half of basketball. The offense was efficient — Michigan shot 57% from the field and 40% from 3 — and the defense did what it needed to do. Credit to Buffalo for only being down 15 points entering the second half.

The second half was a little different for the Wolverines.

Buffalo was able to go on a quick 7-0 run early in the second half to cut the score to 55-47. After that, it remained a single-digit game until there were 4:00 left in the half.

The Michigan defense in the second half wasn’t overly impressive. It didn’t matter if the Wolverines were in man-to-man or 2-3 zone, it couldn’t stop the dribble-drive and had trouble rotating on the perimeter to stop the 3. This is a young team that is learning in its first game, so those mistakes are given. The defense will be something that Juwan Howard gets taken care of.

The one thing that is inexcusable is free-throw shooting.

Michigan shot 60% at the charity stripe going 18-for-30 — not good. There was a multitude of those misses when the Wolverines missed the front end of a one-and-one.

Free throw shooting is something that doesn’t change from middle school, high school, or college ball. It could have been some nerves going on with some of the freshmen, but I bet that will be something else coach Howard really focuses on this week in practice.

MVP

Hunter Dickinson:

Stats: 11-for-17, 27 points, and six rebounds

The sophomore exploded in his first game this season. Dickinson had his way in the paint, and he really stepped up in the second half when things were looking down.

Dickinson played 32 minutes against Buffalo. That shows that he really worked on his conditioning to be able to stay on the court at longer times. This should help Michigan tremendously this year.

This team will go as far as Dickinson takes them this year, and Wednesday evening should why he is still the ‘man’ at Michigan.