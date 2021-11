Attorney General William Tong has taken a co-leadership role in a coalition of 43 attorneys general calling on Congress to pass the Bankruptcy Venue Reform Act of 2021. According to a letter sent to congressional leaders, Tong and his fellow attorneys general stated the bipartisan legislation would end the concept of “forum shopping” that enables corporations to pick what they perceive as the most favorable district for bankruptcy filings.

