After two successive road wins, the Huskies are back at hom this week to face off with arguably their top rival -- Oregon. Since the turn over the century, Washington has only beaten Oregon four times and the Ducks hold the record for the longest stretch of wins in series with 12-straight wins from 2004 to 2015. Their last two meetings, they didn't face each other in 2020, Oregon has come out on top, beating the Huskies in Eugene 30-27 in overtime and then downing Washington in Husky Stadium in 2019 by a score of 35-31.

